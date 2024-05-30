Ecclestone becomes fastest woman to 100 ODI wickets

Sports

Reuters
30 May, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 01:24 pm

Related News

Ecclestone becomes fastest woman to 100 ODI wickets

The 25-year-old, who was also named Player of the Series with a haul of six wickets across three ODIs, scythed through the Pakistan tail by taking the wickets of Aliya Riaz, Umm-e-Hani and Nashra Sandhu.

Reuters
30 May, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 01:24 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone became the fastest woman to reach 100 wickets in One Day International (ODI) cricket after claiming three in their 178-run win over Pakistan on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old, who was also named Player of the Series with a haul of six wickets across three ODIs, scythed through the Pakistan tail by taking the wickets of Aliya Riaz, Umm-e-Hani and Nashra Sandhu.

She has reached the 100-wicket mark after bowling in 63 matches, beating the previous record held by Australian fast bowler Cathryn Fitzpatrick, who took 64 innings to get to that total.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The girls know I'm not good with numbers, I'm not good with stats. But it's amazing and hopefully it can continue," Ecclestone said. "I think the best thing for me is to enjoy it, and I play in the best team for enjoying it."

Cricket

England Women's Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

6h | Panorama
A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

1d | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

43m | Videos
What is the future of volcanoes?

What is the future of volcanoes?

1h | Videos
Samsung Electronics union calls first-ever strike

Samsung Electronics union calls first-ever strike

2h | Videos
Cyclone Remal: the highest number of houses damaged in Khulna

Cyclone Remal: the highest number of houses damaged in Khulna

4h | Videos