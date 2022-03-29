ECA, UEFA joint venture better for European clubs than Super League, says Al-Khelaifi

Sports

Reuters
29 March, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 03:37 pm

Related News

ECA, UEFA joint venture better for European clubs than Super League, says Al-Khelaifi

"We have seen an amazing 39% increase in the forecasted commercial value of the men's UEFA club competitions for the post-2024 cycle. This deal also proves that the doubters of the European football model were wrong."

Reuters
29 March, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 03:37 pm
ECA, UEFA joint venture better for European clubs than Super League, says Al-Khelaifi

European clubs have heightened influence and affluence thanks to the joint venture between UEFA and the European Club Association, ECA chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in an address to its General Assembly in Vienna on Monday.

Al-Khelaifi said that the collaboration between the two bodies, which aimed to identify marketing partners to sell commercial rights for European club competitions in the 2024-27 cycle, had led to an increase in projected value for the tournaments.

In February, UEFA, along with the ECA, appointed TEAM Marketing and Relevent Sports Group as sales partners for men's club competitions.

Al-Khelaifi suggested that the partnership had proved to be more lucrative for European football than the proposed European Super League would have been.

Last April, twelve big European clubs announced plans to form a breakaway league, but the project imploded within days following the withdrawal of the six English clubs involved. Subsequently Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan also pulled out.

"For the first time ever, UEFA and ECA have worked jointly to conduct an open and competitive tender to manage the sales process for men's European club competitions," Al-Khelaifi said.

"We have seen an amazing 39% increase in the forecasted commercial value of the men's UEFA club competitions for the post-2024 cycle. This deal also proves that the doubters of the European football model were wrong.

"More influence and more affluence for clubs, more progressive governance and more European togetherness -- I remember some people trying to tear down the system for a fraction of these things last year."

Al-Khelaifi also said that the ECA would make available 1 million euros ($1.10 million) in aid to Ukrainian people affected by Russia's invasion of the country.

"We are living through troubling times. We have all grieved to see the violent attacks on the Ukrainian people, and we call for peace," the Paris Saint-Germain president said.

"I am in touch with the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR) so that ECA can help both the Ukrainian people, and the refugees being cared for in the neighbouring countries.

"ECA will make available an initial 1 million euro financial contribution in supporting our members' efforts in assisting the Ukrainian people, while many of our clubs have also offered to find a safe place for Ukrainian youth academy players."

Russia calls its actions a "special military operation".

The ECA's General Assembly is set to discuss a number of wide-ranging issues in football over the next two days, including Financial Fair Play, the format of European club competitions after 2024 and inclusivity in the sport.

Football

Nasser Al-Khelaifi / uefa / European Super League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

5h | Habitat
The project aims to provide the orphanage with safe access to water while creating a space that would benefit the children as well. Photo: Courtesy

Hydro Pod : A playscape among the clouds with a twist

6h | Habitat
Even though the job comes with several limitations and risks, some are actually happy doing it. Photo: Noor-a-Alam/TBS

Free or exploited? The lives of platform-based gig workers

7h | Panorama
Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Roman Abramovich suffered suspected poisoning

Roman Abramovich suffered suspected poisoning

26m | Videos
These animals spend their lives with same partner

These animals spend their lives with same partner

31m | Videos
Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

7h | Videos
Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

6
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy