Ebadot skittles Ireland tail early as Tigers need 138 runs to win Mirpur Test

4.3 overs is what it took in the opening session of day 4 as Ebadot first dismissed the well-set Andy McBrine for 72 with a beautifully disguised slower yorker that sent the left-handed batter's off stump cartwheeling. 

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

It didn't take long for Bangladesh to remove the last two Ireland wickets that remained overnight as fast bowler Ebadot Hossain took both to have the visitors all-out at 289 in their second innings and leaving the hosts needing 138 runs to win the Test at Mirpur. 

4.3 overs is what it took in the opening session of day 4 as Ebadot first dismissed the well-set Andy McBrine for 72 with a beautifully disguised slower yorker that sent the left-handed batter's off stump cartwheeling. 

And a few overs later, it was the other overnight batter Graham Hume, that wafted away from his body at a shortish delivery and managed to get an outside edge for the wicketkeeper Litton Das to gleefully grab.

Hume was gone for 14 as Ireland were all-out for 292 runs.

 

