Ebadot replaces Taskin as Bangladesh bat first in 3rd ODI; Rehan youngest debutant for England

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bat first in the dead rubber third ODI against England at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium at Chattogram.

The hosts made a like-for-like change as Ebadot Hossain comes in for Taskin Ahmed.

England made quite a few changes after already sealing the series by 2-0. Chris Wood, Saqib Mahmood, and Will Jacks are replaced by Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, and Rehan Ahmed. Leg-spinner Rehan becomes the youngest (18 years and 205 days) player to play an ODI for England, just as he was the youngest man to play a Test for England.

"The wicket looks a little dry. Hoping it might spin a little in the second innings. We need to play as a team for once, as a batting unit for once," Tamim said at the toss.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal(c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler(w/c), Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer