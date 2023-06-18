Ebadot, Afif back for Bangladesh in T20I squad for Afghanistan series

Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain and middle-order batter Afif Hossain have returned to Bangladesh's squad for the two-match series against Afghanistan next month.

Afif has replaced Jaker Ali who got a call-up for the Ireland T20Is but didn't get a game. Afif was dropped from the team after 61 straight T20Is after a string of low scores. But a decent Dhaka Premier League (DPL) campaign saw him earning his spot back in both the white-ball formats.

Ebadot last played a T20I last year against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup and lost his place in the team after that.

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Afif Hossain Dhrubo