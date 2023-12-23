Easwaran replaces injured Gaikwad in India squad for South Africa Tests

Sports

Reuters
23 December, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 04:09 pm

Related News

Easwaran replaces injured Gaikwad in India squad for South Africa Tests

Gaikwad hurt his right ring finger while fielding in the second one-day international against South Africa in Gqeberha.

Reuters
23 December, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 04:09 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Top order India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the two-Test series in South Africa on Saturday, with Abhimanyu Easwaran drafted in as his replacement.

Gaikwad hurt his right ring finger while fielding in the second one-day international against South Africa in Gqeberha.

"He underwent scans, and following an expert consultation, the BCCI medical team has ruled him out of the remainder of the tour," the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Gaikwad, 26, has played six one-dayers and 19 Twenty20 Internationals but is yet to make his test debut.

Easwaran is captain of the India A squad currently in South Africa.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to be skipper Rohit Sharma's opening partner in the test series beginning in Centurion on Tuesday.

Cricket

India Cricket Team / South Africa Cricket Team / Ruturaj Gaikwad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

10h | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

1d | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

1d | Panorama
Booming investment.Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

A multi-trillion dollar showdown over energy's future

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The revenue of about ৳440bn is stuck in cases

The revenue of about ৳440bn is stuck in cases

1h | Multimedia
Protests in Argentina against Milei's plan

Protests in Argentina against Milei's plan

3h | Multimedia
New funds to enter stocks after floor withdrawal

New funds to enter stocks after floor withdrawal

6h | Multimedia
Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

23h | TBS World