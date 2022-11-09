EA Sports predict Argentina to win the World Cup using simmed matches on FIFA 23

Sports

TBS Report
09 November, 2022, 12:20 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 12:33 am

EA Sports predict Argentina to win the World Cup using simmed matches on FIFA 23

Having correctly predicted the winners in the last three editions of the tournament using the same method, EA Sports has simulated all 64 matches of Qatar 2022 and predicted Argentina to win this year's World Cup. In addition, according to EA Sports, Messi will win the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball as the tournament’s top scorer and player respectively.

Photo: EA
Photo: EA

Without wanting to ruin the surprise, it appears that Argentina has a good shot at winning the 2022 World Cup before the first ball is even kicked in Qatar. That is if EA Sports' predictions are accurate after the company used FIFA 23 to simulate the tournament from November 20th to December 18 and declare a winner in advance.

Having correctly predicted the winners in the last three editions of the tournament using the same method, EA Sports has simulated all 64 matches of Qatar 2022 and predicted Argentina to win this year's World Cup.

In addition, according to EA Sports, Messi will win the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball as the tournament's top scorer and player respectively.

The simulation had Lionel Messi and company finishing atop Group C, setting up a meeting with Denmark in the round of 16. After emerging victorious in that game, La Albiceleste met the Netherlands in the quarterfinals and once again had the upper hand.

Tournament tree according to FIFA
Tournament tree according to FIFA

A challenging matchup awaited them in the semifinals, with reigning champions France looking to defend their crown. However, Argentina were predicted to win that game as well en route to the final, where they beat Brazil to lift the trophy.

The 2021 Copa America champions are certainly among the favorites to win the trophy, but the likes of Brazil, Germany, France, and England are also in contention.

