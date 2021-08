Dybala returns to Argentina squad

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has announced his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Paulo Dybala gets a call to represent his national side almost after two years.

Juventus striker has not played for Argentina since November 2019. This must be a real chance for him to impress Scaloni.

Big names like Sergio Aguero, Mauro Icardi are not included in the squad. Aguero is out until October. Mauro Icardi got injured and out for three to four weeks.

In September the champion of Copa America will play against Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia.

Argentina squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers:

Goalkeepers:

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Franco Armani (River Plate)

Juan Musso (Atalanta)

Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal)

Defenders:

Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla)

Nahuel Molina Lucero (Udinese)

German Pezzella (Real Betis)

Juan Foyth (Villarreal)

Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur)

Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica)

Lucas Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina)

Lisandro Martinez (Ajax)

Marcos Acuna (Sevilla)

Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax)

Midfielders:

Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid)

Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen)

Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain)

Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis)

Nicolas Dominguez (Bologna)

Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur)

Alejandro Papu Gomez (Sevilla)

Forwards:

Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain)

Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid)

Julian Alvarez (River Plate)

Joaquin Correa (Lazio)

Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina)

Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter)

Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paulo Dybala (Juventus)