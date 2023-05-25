Dybala an injury doubt for Roma's Europa League final, says Mourinho

Sports

Reuters
25 May, 2023, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 11:28 pm

Related News

Dybala an injury doubt for Roma's Europa League final, says Mourinho

The 29-year-old Argentine, who has scored 16 goals and has eight assists across all competitions this season, is yet to recover full fitness after picking up an ankle injury at the end of last month.

Reuters
25 May, 2023, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 11:28 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Forward Paulo Dybala could miss AS Roma's Europa League final against six-time champions Sevilla, manager Jose Mourinho said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Argentine, who has scored 16 goals and has eight assists across all competitions this season, is yet to recover full fitness after picking up an ankle injury at the end of last month.

"I don't think he can play. Honestly, I hope he can make it for the bench. It's the last game of the season even if after that we have Spezia," Mourinho told reporters ahead of next Wednesday's final in Budapest.

"But for Paulo, it would be the last game. I'd be happy if Paulo could go on the bench and play 15 or 20 minutes. Dybala is still with the doctors."

Roma will travel to 11th-placed Fiorentina on Saturday before taking on the Spanish side in the Europa League final.

The Portuguese coach said midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini would return for the final after missing two games with an injury, but he is out for the Fiorentina clash.

Mourinho underlined the importance of enjoying the final amid reports that he could leave the Italian side, adding that he "will forever be tied to Roma," but acknowledged the feelings are not the same when it comes to his former club Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Porto, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United boss, who led Roma to their first European title by winning the Conference League last season, said he feels no connection with Spurs.

Mourinho was sacked by Spurs in April 2021 after 17 months in charge and six days before the League Cup final – which they lost under interim manager Ryan Mason.

"I hope the Tottenham fans don't get me wrong but the only club in my career where I don't have still a deep feeling for is Tottenham," Mourinho said.

"Probably because the stadium was empty, COVID time. Probably because Mr Levy (Spurs chairman Daniel Levy) didn't let me win a final and win a trophy.

"But it's the only one, so after that – Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United – all the clubs I feel a connection. Maybe people (will say) you cannot love every club – yes, I love every club!"

Mourinho's comments come after Feyenoord manager Arne Slot ended speculation over a possible move to the Premier League club, saying he was in discussions with the Dutch champions over a contract extension.

Football

Paulo Dybala / Jose Mourinho / AS Roma / UEFA Europa League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Plants with painted leaves: Exploring the exquisite beauty of Begonias

11h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'We could invest and mobilise $5 billion in the next five years': IFC Regional Vice President, Asia and the Pacific

14h | Panorama
Photo: Ahashanul Rajib

Mohammad Shoaib: The last of Bangladesh's cinema poster painters

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

3h | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

6h | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

6h | TBS Stories
Overcome disappointment and place on the Forbes list

Overcome disappointment and place on the Forbes list

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss