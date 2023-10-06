Dutch skipper Edwards win toss and field against Pakistan

TBS Report
06 October, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 02:27 pm

Dutch skipper Edwards win toss and field against Pakistan

It will be Pakistan's first ODI international game in India since the 2016 World T20. Only all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz was part of Pakistan's squad for that tournament.

TBS Report
06 October, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 02:27 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

The Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and chose to field first on their return to the ODI World Cup after 12 years. 

It will be Pakistan's first ODI international game in India since the 2016 World T20. Only all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz was part of Pakistan's squad for that tournament. 

Pakistan have shown faith in Fakhar Zaman and Hasan Ali, heroes of the 2017 Champions Trophy where they famously beat India in the final.

Indian-born cricketers like Teja Nidamanuru and Vikramjit Singh are playing for the Netherlands. Former South Africa all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe, who has a lot of experience of playing in India, is also part of the XI led by Scott Edwards. 

"We will bowl first, might get a little bit easier under lights. We got some quality bowlers and spinners who can bowl in the powerplay. For us it's about adjusting and see how the pitch is playing," said Edwards at the toss.

Pakistan are looking at somewhere around 300.

"We will try our best with the bat. We believe in our openers, Imam and Fakhar. Shaheen is there as well. Hasan is back in the side. We are looking at 290-300 plus," Babar Azam said.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Netherlands (Playing XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
 

