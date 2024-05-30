Dutch include injured Frenkie de Jong in Euro 2024 squad

Sports

AFP
30 May, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 05:17 pm

Related News

Dutch include injured Frenkie de Jong in Euro 2024 squad

Koeman has however left out left-back Ian Maatsen, who has played a key role in Borussia Dortmund’s progress to the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday, but has never played for his country’s senior side.

AFP
30 May, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 05:17 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has included Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong in his final 26-man squad for Euro 2024 despite the fact he his still recovering from an ankle injury.

Koeman has however left out left-back Ian Maatsen, who has played a key role in Borussia Dortmund's progress to the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday, but has never played for his country's senior side.

The coach has placed his trust at left-back in the duo of Nathan Ake, fresh from winning the Premier League title with Manchester City, and the veteran Daley Blind.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

De Jong suffered the injury in Barcelona's 3-2 defeat by Real Madrid in the Clasico on April 21 — the third time this season he had suffered ankle issues—but is expected to return to training on Saturday, just under two weeks before the Euros kick off.

Fitness concerns also surround Atletico Madrid forward Memphis Depay.

The Netherlands, who have won the European crown once in 1988, are in Group D with France, Austria and Poland.

They play Canada on June 6 and Iceland four days later in warm-up games.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (Brentford/ENG), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton/ENG).

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City/ENG), Daley Blind (Girona/ESP), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan/ITA), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan/ITA), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich/GER), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool/ENG).

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona/ESP), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool/ENG), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta/ITA), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan/ITA), Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig/GER), Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven), Georginio Wijnaldum (Al Ettifaq/KSA).

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool/ENG), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim/GER).

Football

frenkie de jong / Netherlands Football Team / UEFA EURO 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

9h | Panorama
A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

1d | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

What Does Palestine's Recognition by Three European Countries Mean?

What Does Palestine's Recognition by Three European Countries Mean?

51m | Videos
Refurbished Laptops Market: Risk or Potential?

Refurbished Laptops Market: Risk or Potential?

1h | Videos
Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

3h | Videos
What is the future of volcanoes?

What is the future of volcanoes?

4h | Videos