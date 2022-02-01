From Dusan Vlahovic to Ferran Torres: 5 Most expensive signings of Winter transfer window 2022

The Business Standard (TBS) takes a look at the top five most expensive signings of the 2022 January transfer window. 

The January transfer window is usually much quieter compared to the summer one as it does not bring the same amount of mass spending. The mid-season window is used by teams to bring in reinforcements as they aim to strengthen the squad and meet their seasonal objectives. On other occasions, players also make a move to another club in order to step in their careers or to get it back on track.

The winter transfer window often sees low-key transfers take place as teams refrain from selling players mid-season. However, the scenario changes if the fee involved is high and then selling clubs tend to cash in on their stars. This year was no different as several big-name players changed clubs on big-money transfers.

The Business Standard (TBS) takes a look at the top five most expensive signings of the 2022 January transfer window. 

5. Lucas Digne (Everton to Aston Villa) - €30 million

The Frenchman has shined since moving to the Premier League from Barcelona in 2018 and has been one of Everton's best players in recent seasons. However, after a poor start to the 2021-22 season, the left-back parted ways with the Toffees.

Aston Villa paid a transfer fee of €30 million for the defender. Digne made his debut for his new club last month, assisting the game's only goal in a 1-0 win over former club Everton.

4. Bruno Guimares (Lyon to Newcastle United) - €42 million

The Newcastle United owners promised signings and that they delivered in January 2022. The Brazilian became the club's third signing in the winter transfer window after Chris Wood and Kieran Tripper.

The Magpies paid €42 million to Lyon for the midfielder and an additional €8 million are included as performance bonuses. The Brazilian started his career at Atletico Paranaense before moving to Europe in 2020. He has three caps for the national team and has also been part of Brazil's World Cup Qualifiers squad.

3. Luis Diaz (Porto to Liverpool) - €45 million

Liverpool signed Luis Diaz from Porto for a transfer fee of €45 million for the striker. The Colombian arrived after Porto's failure to advance from the Champions League group stages on a long-term deal.

The striker has scored 14 goals in 18 appearances in Portugal's first division and will rival the likes of Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota for a place in the team. He has 31 caps for the national team and has scored seven times.

2. Ferran Torres (Manchester City to Barcelona) - €55 million

Despite their financial difficulties, Barcelona managed to sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City. The Blaugranas paid a transfer fee of €55 million for the 21-year-old, who can play in multiple positions in the front line.

The Spaniard already made his debut for Barcelona, scoring in the Copa del Rey loss against Real Madrid. Torres was also a part of Luis Enrique's Euro 2020 squad.

1. Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina to Juventus) - €75 million

Dusan Vlahovic was one of the most in-demand strikers in world football and had generated interest from several European heavyweights including Premier League outfits.

But the Serbian marksman decided to join Fiorentina's league rivals Juventus for a transfer fee of €75 million. The 22-year-old is the joint leading scorer in Serie A this season and has already reached the 20-goal mark in all competitions, one less than his tally of last campaign.

