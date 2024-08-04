Durant inspired by Biles' skill and resilience

Three-times gold medallist Kevin Durant said he was astonished by Simone Biles when he finally got the chance to see her perform live, praising her level of skill as an inspiration to be a better athlete.

Team USA men's basketball players were part of a star-studded crowd at the women's gymnastics all-around final on Thursday to watch Biles perform at the Bercy Arena.

"Seeing Simone was probably the highlight for me so far," the NBA Phoenix Suns forward and MVP said after Saturday's win over Puerto Rico, the team's last pool game, which clinched top spot in Group C. In the quarter-finals they will face Brazil.

"I have never been close to a gymnastics event like this. Of course I've seen it on TV, but it's different when you see it live.

"And just to see her greatness along with the other girls who put so much time into their craft, it's just amazing to see how great they've become."

Having won her third gold medal in Paris on Saturday, Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, has left the door open to possibly competing in Los Angeles Games in 2028.

Although her physical and mental health has been in the spotlight since she withdrew from several events at the Tokyo Games, Durant praised her for being so outspoken after posting about it on social media.

"Yeah, she's inspired me to keep tweeting and to keep doing what I'm doing on the court," he said.

"When people see that much potential in you at such a young age, you (are) picked on like that and she's been through it at the highest of the highest levels.

"For her to come out and show that brilliance every day and also let people know that they sound crazy talking against her. To be able to do both of those things is inspiring," Durant added.

Durant could bag his fourth gold medal and along with Lebron James become the only American men to win four Olympic basketball medals. James currently has two golds and a bronze.

