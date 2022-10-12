Duckett, Jennings return as England name Test squad for Pakistan tour; Jacks earns maiden call-up

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named a 15-man squad for the three-match Test tour of Pakistan in December later this year.

Will Jacks has been called up to the Test squad for the first time after an impressive summer. Liam Livingstone will be looking to make his Test debut, having been called up to a Test squad for the first time since England's 2018 tour of New Zealand.

Opening batter Keaton Jennings has made a comeback to the Test squad for the first time since February 2019 after a stellar English summer.

Ben Duckett could be in line to return to Test cricket for the first time since November 2016 after impressing in the County Championship and the England Lions across the summer.

Mark Wood, has returned to the Test squad for the first time since March, and quick Jamie Overton is included after making his Test debut earlier in the summer against New Zealand.

Stuart Broad was not considered for selection, with his partner expecting their first child towards the end of November.

Squad:

Ben Stokes (capt), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood