DRS needs more transparency, says frustrated Warner after outburst at umpire

Australia's opening batsman David Warner said his rare outburst at an umpire during his team's win over Sri Lanka on Monday, October 16 was just him venting his frustration and calling for more openness with the DRS, particularly with the ball-tracking system. After being given out LBW during Australia's chase of 210, Warner was understandably upset and responded angrily when a review did not overturn on-field umpire Joel Wilson's decision.

Dilshan Madushanka was celebrating a big scalp, but David Warner was seen smashing his bat on the way back to the pavilion to show his displeasure with the umpire.

Warner was seen repeatedly checking the replays from the locker room, and he did not appear impressed. Warner sat in the locker room looking annoyed as the cameras continued to focus on him.

It all started in the fourth over when Madushanka's ball nipped back and hit David Warner on the pads, resulting in his dismissal. Warner immediately requested a review, and it appeared from the replays that the ball was slanting down Warner's leg and possibly clearing the stumps.

The umpire's call stood, even though ball-tracking evidence showed that the ball had clipped the leg stump.

"I've never had Hawk-Eye come in and explain to us how the technology actually works, it's just for the TV, If they could come in and explain to us how it works, then sometimes we might (choose) not to refer or to refer," Warner said, as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"In England, the ball bounces and it actually moves once it's bounced, not just off the seam but in the air it can move," he added.

"So there's just little things that as a player you get frustrated because there's no explanation ... but there has to be some accountability."