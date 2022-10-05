Dropped catches in final over deny West Indies a win in 1st T20I

West Indies had their moments but Australia rode on their luck to win the first T20I of the two-match series at Metricon Stadium in Carrara. Australia required 11 off the last over with three wickets remaining but the visitors missed two catches to dig their own grave and in the end, the hosts finished the game with one ball remaining.

Matthew Wade continued his dream run with the bat as a finisher as he guided Australia to yet another successful chase. His four off Sheldon Cottrell in the first ball of the final over was a crucial one. He could have been dismissed one ball later but debutant Raymon Reifer dropped a regulation catch. Mitchell Starc chipped one in the air again two balls later, but Kyle Mayers couldn't gather the ball as it brushed his fingertips.

Wade was unbeaten on 39 off 29 with the help of five fours. Captain Aaron Finch anchored the chase with an important 58 off 53 that earned him a player-of-the-match award. Australia lost five wickets for 58 runs but Wade and Finch lifted them in a 146-run chase.

Pacer Alzarri Joseph (2/17) and leg-spinner Yannic Cariah (1/15) bowled exceedingly well.

In the first innings, West Indies were brilliant in the powerplay and at the death, picking up 53 and 50 respectively in these two phases. But the lack of boundaries in the middle overs hurt them big time. Kyle Mayers (39 off 36) was superb inside the powerplay but couldn't go after Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa after that and lost his wicket to Pat Cummins while going for a wild slog.

Odean Smith (27* off 17) struck three fours and a six at the back end to take West Indies to 145 for nine. Smith bowled well too - especially in the 19th over - picking up one for 19 off three overs.

Josh Hazlewood picked up three for 35 for Australia. Apart from Mitchell Starc, everyone maintained an economy rate of under nine.