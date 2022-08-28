Dravid joins India team after recovering from Covid, Laxman flies home

Sports

Hindustan Times
28 August, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 01:29 pm

In Dravid's absence, Laxman, who was with the Indian team in Ireland and more recently in Zimbabwe, was in charge of the team all this while and looked after all of India's training sessions during the lead up to the Asia Cup. Laxman was present, the entire team players practiced in the nets and reserved a keen eye on the likes of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav.

Head coach Rahul Dravid has linked up with the Indian team ahead of their Asia Cup 2022 opener against Pakistan on Sunday, the BCCI announced. Dravid, who had tested positive for Covid earlier this week, and did not travel with the Indian team to the UAE, has recovered and will resume his duties as coach, whereas VVS Laxman, who was appointed India's interim coach has flown back home to handle operations at the National Cricket Academy.

"Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested negative for Covid-19 and has joined the team in Dubai. Interim coach, Mr. VVS Laxman who was present with the team in Mr. Dravid's absence, has returned to Bengaluru to oversee the India A programme," the BCCI said in a statement.

In Dravid's absence, Laxman, who was with the Indian team in Ireland and more recently in Zimbabwe, was in charge of the team all this while and looked after all of India's training sessions during the lead up to the Asia Cup. Laxman was present, the entire team players practiced in the nets and reserved a keen eye on the likes of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav.

It was earlier reported that Dravid may not be part of the Asia Cup after all, but since he was showing mild symptoms., the possibilities began brightening up. Dravid's successor, Shastri had earlier this week pointed out that in present scenario, Covid is nothing more than a flu, and that Dravid will be up and running and ready in team to rejoin the team ahead of the Pakistan tie, a prediction that couldn't have been more spot on

"I don't think it will make that much of a difference. Today, don't call it Covid-19, it's just the flu. In 3-4 days, it will be fine. He will be back on the park," Shastri had told reporters in a virtual press conference organised by Star Sports, the official broadcaster of Asia Cup 2022.

This is Dravid's first multi-nation tournament. The former India captain, who took over as head coach after Ravi Shastri's term expired last October, has had a fine record so far with the series loss in South Africa being the only blip. Under Dravid, India registered series wins - ODIs and T20Is in England last month, but this promises to be The Wall's stiffest test so far and will hold him in good stead ahead of the T20 World Cup, which starts in 50 days from now in Australia.

