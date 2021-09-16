Drakes lead Patriots to Caribbean Premier League title

Sports

BSS
16 September, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 04:21 pm

Related News

Drakes lead Patriots to Caribbean Premier League title

For St Lucia, it was a second successive defeat in the final of the T20 franchise tournament.

BSS
16 September, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 04:21 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Dominic Drakes, the son of former West Indies international fast bowler Vasbert Drakes, starred with an unbeaten 48 as St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the Caribbean Premier League title on Wednesday.

Drakes, 23, was promoted to six in the batting order as his team chased down St Lucia Kings' 159-7 off their 20 overs to win by three wickets.

On his home ground, he made his runs off 24 balls with three boundaries and three sixes after his team were left stunned by the dismissal of superstar Chris Gayle for a two-ball duck at the top of the innings.

In a thrilling finale, Drakes hit the winning runs off the last ball as his team, who looked down and out on 95-5 at one stage, celebrated.

"I just tried to hold my nerve but I think my dad was more nervous than me," he said.

For St Lucia, it was a second successive defeat in the final of the T20 franchise tournament.

They had been indebted to West Indies stars Rahkeem Cornwall and Roston Chase, who both made 43, for the bulk of their runs with Keemo Paul blasting five sixes in his 39.

Chase then got rid of Gayle while Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz dismissed St Kitts' other opener Evin Lewis (six).

Joshua Da Silva (37) and Sherfane Rutherford (25) steadied the ship but when skipper Dwayne Bravo went for just eight in the 14th over, the Patriots' hopes looked doomed until Drakes had the final say.

Cricket

Caribbean Premier League / Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

55m | Videos
Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

1h | Videos
A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

1d | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

2
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

3
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

4
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

5
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

6
TBS Illustration
World+Biz

Countries with the highest rape incidents