Dottin ends international retirement ahead of T20 World Cup

Sports

Reuters
28 July, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 01:31 pm

Related News

Dottin ends international retirement ahead of T20 World Cup

The 33-year-old, who is the second-highest run scorer for West Indies in women's limited-overs cricket behind Staphanie Taylor, has rejoined the 2016 champions ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup in October in Bangladesh.

Reuters
28 July, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 01:31 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin will return to international cricket two years after retiring from the national team, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said on Saturday.

The 33-year-old, who is the second-highest run scorer for West Indies in women's limited-overs cricket behind Staphanie Taylor, has rejoined the 2016 champions ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup in October in Bangladesh.

Dottin retired in July 2022 after 14 years in international cricket but continued to play in franchise leagues.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

She said she decided to return to the West Indies team after discussions with CWI, including the governing body's president Kishore Shallow.

"I am eager to return to the game that I love and contribute my utmost to the West Indies women's team across all formats, with immediate effect," Dottin wrote in a letter shared by CWI.

Cricket

Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the final iternation of the Midship Runabout series, Toyota went back to its original roots– a lightweight sports car with the sole focus on driving dynamics. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Toyota MR-S: Go-Kart for the city streets

3h | Wheels
Numbered streets with grid layout seen on Google Maps. Screenshot: Google Maps

Why are the new streets in Dhaka numbered but not named?

8h | Panorama
How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

21h | Panorama
In coastal districts like Patuakhali and Khulna, farmers are finding hope in sunflower cultivation as an alternative crop. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How prepared is Bangladesh's agriculture sector to face climate change?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos