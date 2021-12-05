Dortmund left fuming over Bayern's winning penalty decision

Sports

Reuters
05 December, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 01:15 pm

Related News

Dortmund left fuming over Bayern's winning penalty decision

"It was an extremely wild game and a great one for the fans and it is two times more bitter to lose like that," said Dortmund captain Marco Reus.

Reuters
05 December, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 01:15 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Borussia Dortmund's players and coach were left fuming over the decision to award a 77th minute penalty that handed Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich a 3-2 victory in their top-of-the-table clash on Saturday. 

Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski converted the spot kick after a lengthy VAR review of a handball by Dortmund defender Mats Hummels, who had attempted to head a corner away but looked to have touched the ball with his elbow.

"It was an extremely wild game and a great one for the fans and it is two times more bitter to lose like that," said Dortmund captain Marco Reus.

"This was a very hard decision to award a penalty for this," he added after the match as he watched Hummels' handball on the replay screens.

"Mats really tries to get in there with his head and he needs his body to do that."

Dortmund earlier had two claims for a penalty themselves with referee Felix Zwayer refusing both times to review them.

In one of them Reus went down in the box after a challenge with Lucas Hernandez in the 54th minute and the Dortmund captain said Zwayer should have at least watched it again.

"When you see the replay it looks really bad," Reus said of his penalty claim. "It is a shame that he did not review that one."

When Bayern were given their penalty Dortmund coach Marco Rose lost his cool on the bench, shouting in the direction of the referee and being sent to the stands for a second booking.

He had been shown a yellow card when Reus went down in the box.

Dortmund's first home loss of the season left them in second place on 30 points, four behind leaders Bayern after 14 matches.

"It's a shame that such a crappy penalty decides the game," Dortmund midfielder Emre Can said. "I'm sorry I have to say that.

"I stand here and talk again about a referee's decision. We played a great game today and then this happens."

Football

Borussia Dortmund / Bayern Munich / Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich / Der Klassiker / Bundesliga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Taliban have insisted they will preserve ‘Islamic rights,’ but they have not clearly articulated what this means for women and religious minorities. Photo: Reuters

It is time to engage with the Taliban. Afghan lives depend on it

1h | Panorama
Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bangladesh Couture Week 2021: Honouring our silk and our artisans

4h | Mode
Four bikes under Tk1 lac

Four bikes under Tk1 lac

1d | Wheels
Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Alesha Mart goes kaput

Alesha Mart goes kaput

22h | Videos
Sea salt contaminated by plastic

Sea salt contaminated by plastic

22h | Videos
Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

3d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

6
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21