Dorival urges Brazil to stick to the process after reaching Copa quarters

Sports

Reuters
03 July, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 01:37 pm

Related News

Dorival urges Brazil to stick to the process after reaching Copa quarters

Dorival, who took over in January and only coached four games before the Copa America, led his team into the last eight as runners-up behind Colombia in Group D with five points from three matches.

Reuters
03 July, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 01:37 pm
Dorival urges Brazil to stick to the process after reaching Copa quarters

Brazil must keep focusing on the basics and move one step at a time, coach Dorival Jr said after his side progressed to the Copa America quarter-finals following their 1-1 draw with Colombia on Tuesday.

Dorival, who took over in January and only coached four games before the Copa America, led his team into the last eight as runners-up behind Colombia in Group D with five points from three matches.

However, the nine-times champions, who drew 0-0 with Costa Rica in their opener, could have had an even more convincing group campaign had they been more clinical.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"It's a process, nobody skips stages, you don't get from A to F without going through B," Dorival told reporters.

"There will be matches like Costa Rica, good moments like Paraguay (4-1 win), not so good against Colombia. I hope the team continues to grow in the basics, just as we'll fluctuate in others. The results will show us mistakes, successes and flaws.

"It's natural in the formation of any group. We've had some great days of preparation, but not enough for us to have a team that has all the details nailed down and doesn't suffer at any time."

Brazil next face Uruguay in a mouth-watering clash on Saturday when they will be without winger Vinicius Jr, who received his second yellow card of the group stage for a foul on James Rodriguez on Tuesday.

Dorival said Brazil would have to learn how to play without their star players.

"Unfortunately, we have already lost a key player like Neymar for a long time," he said.

"And we have to learn that in certain moments, we will not have important players in a game. Others will have to step up. And I think that is the way. We will have a difficult game against Uruguay."

Coming into Tuesday's match on the back of a 25-game unbeaten run, Colombia were tipped as favourites against Brazil but despite failing to win coach Nestor Lorenzo said he was satisfied with his team's performance.

"We know that we are in a good moment as a team and we know that we are growing. But it's not easy," he told reporters.

"Brazil has great players. They play very well. You can not neglect the team for a second and I think we played a great game.

"We did not win, but whatever the result, my feeling would have been the same. I am satisfied because the team gave a little more and it was difficult to play a rival like Brazil."

Football

Brazil Football Team / Copa america 2024 / Dorival Junior

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

1h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

4 essential skills for engineers to understand AI and Machine Learning

1h | Pursuit
The significance of book cafes became more pertinent in the post-pandemic period when there was a shift from physical to online bookstores. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Books, coffee and serenity: The rise of Dhaka's book cafes

3h | Panorama
Only in the last week of June, the much-anticipated monsoon rain arrived in Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How excessive air pollution is impacting Dhaka’s rainfall pattern

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pineapple cultivation is increasing every year in Madhupur

Pineapple cultivation is increasing every year in Madhupur

1h | Videos
35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

17h | Videos
Rahul Dravid: The once villain is now a hero in the eyes of fans

Rahul Dravid: The once villain is now a hero in the eyes of fans

15h | Videos
China's youth are turning to ‘revenge savings’

China's youth are turning to ‘revenge savings’

5h | Videos