Door always open for Shakib if he wants to become CEO, says BPL governing council chief

A couple of days ago, Shakib Al Hasan criticised the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), saying that BCB's lack of willingness is behind various inconsistencies. Shakib believes that it will not take much time to change this situation. He claimed that he would have changed everything within one or two months if he was the CEO of the BPL.

There has been a lot of discussion about it in the last few days. BCB chief executive officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury was bombarded with questions on Thursday.

BPL governing council chairman Sheikh Sohel was asked about this on Friday. In response, Sohel said that the door is always open for Shakib if he wants to become the BPL CEO.

The ninth season of BPL started on Friday. Member-secretary of BPL governing council Ismail Haider Mallik talked about many issues of BPL on Friday.

"Shakib has expressed interest and I welcome him. I welcome him to the governing council. If he wants, he can come next year and fulfill his duties."

The BPL governing council chief further said, "We thank him as he wants to come as the CEO. Let him come, make BPL work and help us. Of course, he's welcome. Now that he is playing, he cannot leave the game. Let him come next year."