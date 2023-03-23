'Don't want to upset batters more': Hasan on why he doesn't celebrate

Sports

TBS Report
23 March, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 08:12 pm

'Don't want to upset batters more': Hasan on why he doesn't celebrate

The young pacer doesn't have a unique or animated celebration when he takes a wicket.

TBS Report
23 March, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 08:12 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Fast bowlers are known to be expressive and animated with their celebrations when they take a wicket.

Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar used to do the aeroplane celebration when he took a wicket while Australia's Brett Lee used to bring out the chainsaw celebration.

But the exception here is Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud.

The young pacer doesn't have a unique or animated celebration when he takes a wicket.

Hasan explained why as he led the team to their first-ever 10-wicket victory in the third and final ODI against Ireland in Sylhet on Thursday. 

The 23-year-old right-arm pacer took five wickets for 31 runs in 8.1 overs, the first five-for of his career.

Hasan, who won the man of the match award, came to the press conference and was asked about his lack of celebration.

"I don't really celebrate and there's no real reason why. You could say that if I celebrate after taking a wicket, it will make the batter feel more upset so that's why I don't celebrate."

Hasan was elated with career-best bowling.

Having never taken a 5-wicket even in domestic cricket, he is overjoyed, "This is my first five-wicket haul (in international cricket). I don't have a five-wicket haul in domestic cricket even. The fast bowlers that we have, have been working very hard over the last few years. We have (pace bowling coach) Alan Donald and we all have a good understanding with him. We are trying to develop ourselves more day by day."

Hasan came to everyone's attention with his smooth action and raw pace.

Later he added some more weapons including swing to his bowling.

Although he has just started his career, Hasan wants to bowl better and improve his fitness and he feels his bowling could be tidier.

Bangladesh started the series with the biggest win of 183 runs in terms of runs. A mammoth total of 349 runs was not achieved in the second match, the match was abandoned due to rain. Bangladesh, who ruled the bat-ball in the last ODI too, picked up a huge 10-wicket haul, winning the series by 2-0. Hasan is one of the artists who beat the Irish to 101 runs in this match.

