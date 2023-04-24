'Don't want to hear this again': Shahid Afridi warns Shaheen against calling him 'sasur'

Shahid Afridi, former captain of Pakistan, has warned his son-in-law against referring to him as "sasur" (father-in-law) in public.

"I don't want to hear this word from your mouth again," Shahid Afridi told Shaheen during a chat with Samaa TV.

Shaheen shouldn't address Shahid Afridi as her father-in-law because he recently won a cricket title as well, the cricketer said. To win the trophy in the Legends League Cricket, Asia Lions defeated India Maharajas by a margin of nine runs.

"I have always been a friend to my wife and daughter. Shaheen is like my son and friend. He is a very good boy and he has surprised me with his captaincy. It is so good to see the maturity in him at such a young age," said Afridi.

"He is my role model. He has been the inspiration for me. I have enjoyed Lala's batting, I used to switch off TV when he used to get out. He is my hero and like my friend," said Shaheen.