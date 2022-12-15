Donald on 'ugly' confrontation in 1997: 'I would like to say sorry to Dravid again'

Sports

Hindustan Times
15 December, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 06:23 pm

Related News

Donald on 'ugly' confrontation in 1997: 'I would like to say sorry to Dravid again'

Both Donald and Dravid are currently in Chattogram as part of the coaching staff of Bangladesh and India respectively. The two countries are playing a Test series. Donald, in an interview with Sony Sports Network, the broadcasters of the series, said he had overstepped the line while sledging Dravid during that ODI in Durban.

Hindustan Times
15 December, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 06:23 pm
Collage: Hindustan Times
Collage: Hindustan Times

Allan Donald was one of the most feared fast bowlers in his playing days. There were two reasons for that. The primary one obviously being his menacing pace and secondly, the glares and the occasional mouthful he used to give to the batters. Former India captain and current head coach Rahul Dravid was at the receiving end of the latter in an India vs South Africa ODI in Durban way back in 1997. 

25 years later, Donald, who is currently the bowling coach of Bangladesh, issued a public apology to Dravid and also invited him for dinner.

Both Donald and Dravid are currently in Chattogram as part of the coaching staff of Bangladesh and India respectively. The two countries are playing a Test series. Donald, in an interview with Sony Sports Network, the broadcasters of the series, said he had overstepped the line while sledging Dravid during that ODI in Durban.

"There was one ugly incident in Durban that I don't wanna talk about. He (Rahul Dravid) and Sachin were smoking us to all parts. I overstepped the mark a little bit. I've just nothing but massive respect for Rahul. I would like to go out and sit with Rahul and say sorry to him again about what happened that day. I just had to do something silly that brought his wicket actually. But I still apologise for what I said that day. What a guy, what a great bloke. So Rahul, if you are listening. I would love to have a night out with you," Donaldo said.

Dravid was shown Donald's message in a separate interview. He was asked to respond to Donald's invitation and the legendary Indian cricketer gave a classic response. "Absolutely, I look forward to it, especially if he is paying," Dravid said with a laugh.

India and South Africa squared off in the final of the tri-nation series in Durban in 1997. The other team involved in the series was Zimbabwe. After the scheduled final was washed out due to rain, it was pushed to the reserve day. Batting first, South Africa posted 278/8 thanks to half-centuries from Gary Kirsten (51), Daryll Cullinan (60) and crucial contributions from Jonty Rhodes (41) and Jacques Kallis (49).

Rain once again intervened and India got a revised target of 252 in 40 overs. The visitors lost Sourav Ganguly early to Donald but Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar launched a no holds barred attack on the famed South African pace unit. Dravid, who was not known to be the aggressor, took the front seat and smashed the likes of Shaun Pollock, Donald and Rudi Bryson to all parts of the ground.

It was then that Donald sledged Dravid. It was never revealed what exactly the 'white lighting' said to Dravid but the latter was left fuming. He even hit the South African for a big six over long-on.

India fell short of South Africa's target by 17 runs but Dravid was adjudged Player of the Match for his 84 off 94 balls.

Notably, this is not the first time Donald has expressed regret for his behaviour that night. In an interview a couple of years ago, he had revealed that he wanted to speak to Dravid after the match and apologise but the Indian team was so miffed that refused.

Both the great cricketers have put that incident behind them.

Cricket

Allan Donald / Rahul Dravid / India Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). Photo : LiveMint

Here are a few tips for taking care of your skin during the winter

6h | Wellbeing
Photo: Collected

Purpose myths in business

6h | Pursuit
TBS Illustration

Here are a few tips for taking care of your lips during the winter

7h | Wellbeing
Illustration: TBS

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

8h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

2h | TBS Stories
Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

2h | TBS Insight
Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

3h | TBS SPORTS
The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022

5h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit