Domingo set to contract extension as Bangladesh head coach

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 07:33 pm

Domingo set to contract extension as Bangladesh head coach

The BCB president Nazmul Hassan informed that Domingo is likely to remain Bangladesh's head coach until the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia but the decision hasn't been finalised yet.

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 07:33 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Russell Domingo took charge as the head coach of the Bangladesh national cricket team in August 2019 on a two-year contract. As per the existing contract, the South African will continue till the T20 World Cup in the UAE in October-November. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to extend the contract with him. 

The BCB president Nazmul Hassan informed that Domingo is likely to remain Bangladesh's head coach until the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia but the decision hasn't been finalised yet.

"We haven't taken the final decision on his contract. He will continue until the upcoming World Cup anyway. But he is likely to be given a contract extension," Hassan told the media at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.

The BCB is planning ahead of the two upcoming T20 World Cups right now and its president informed that the decision will be taken on Domingo's contract extension after a discussion with the board's policymakers. "There are two T20 World Cups ahead and our planning is centred around these tournaments. We will discuss with everyone in the BCB and then decide," he said.

"We haven't yet made him (Domingo) aware of this. I have already spoken to some people. I'll discuss the matter with many others and then make the final decision," added the BCB President.

Domingo was under a bit of pressure because of continuous failures but the ODI series win against Sri Lanka, full series win against Zimbabwe and the historic T20I series victory over Australia have given the 46-year-old a lifeline. 

Russell Domingo / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Nazmul Hassan / Bangladesh Cricket Board

