Domingo points at Bangladesh's poor domestic structure for not doing better in Tests

Sports

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 08:23 pm

Related News

Domingo points at Bangladesh's poor domestic structure for not doing better in Tests

"Maybe the competition and intensity aren’t there for a long period of time in domestic cricket. There’s definitely a shortage of sustained pressure absorption."

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 08:23 pm
Photo: Ratan Gomes/BCB
Photo: Ratan Gomes/BCB

Another Test match, yet another defeat awaits Bangladesh. They have played five Tests before the Pakistan game in 2021 and lost three of them and drew one, where they only managed to beat Zimbabwe. Like the ongoing Test, Bangladesh had a very good chance to defeat the Windies at certain stages in January, but they failed. They keep failing. 

In the ongoing match, Bangladesh had a chance to bag a lead of 70-80 runs in the first innings. But Pakistan tailenders paved their way and reduced the lead to 44. And when the batters' time came to shine, they failed, they failed like every time else. And now Pakistan need only 93 runs to win on the fifth day having all their wickets in hand.

Tigers' head coach is apparently frustrated with his team's incapability of holding on to the lead in pressure moments, and he wasn't talking about the ongoing match only.

"I am not just frustrated with this particular Test. We should have won both Tests against the West Indies. They were 70 for three chasing nearly 400. We were chasing 220 against them, we were 70 for no wicket. We are just getting so close," Domingo said in a virtual press conference on Monday.

So where does the problem lie? Domingo seems to have found the answer to that question. Domingo pointed at the poor domestic structure of Bangladesh cricket, the same topic which has been talked about and discussed for quite some time now. According to Domingo, competition and intensity aren't of the highest order in the domestic circuit. 

"I can see a massive improvement, but we are not sustaining it for longer periods of time. Maybe the competition and intensity aren't there for a long period of time in domestic cricket. There's definitely a shortage of sustained pressure absorption," he said.

"We got ourselves in a great position but we were just not able to seal the deal. I am sure the players are also very frustrated. We seem to be making improvements in the format but they have been just making silly mistakes at crucial stages. A catch going down, or playing a loose shot or bowling a bad spell. We just can't seem to sustain for a longer period of time. It is very frustrating," he concluded.

Cricket

Bangladeesh Cricket Team / Russell Domingo / Bangladesh cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

23h | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

23h | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

23h | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

5
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 

6
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says