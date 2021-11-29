Domingo points at Bangladesh's poor domestic structure for not doing better in Tests

Another Test match, yet another defeat awaits Bangladesh. They have played five Tests before the Pakistan game in 2021 and lost three of them and drew one, where they only managed to beat Zimbabwe. Like the ongoing Test, Bangladesh had a very good chance to defeat the Windies at certain stages in January, but they failed. They keep failing.

In the ongoing match, Bangladesh had a chance to bag a lead of 70-80 runs in the first innings. But Pakistan tailenders paved their way and reduced the lead to 44. And when the batters' time came to shine, they failed, they failed like every time else. And now Pakistan need only 93 runs to win on the fifth day having all their wickets in hand.

Tigers' head coach is apparently frustrated with his team's incapability of holding on to the lead in pressure moments, and he wasn't talking about the ongoing match only.

"I am not just frustrated with this particular Test. We should have won both Tests against the West Indies. They were 70 for three chasing nearly 400. We were chasing 220 against them, we were 70 for no wicket. We are just getting so close," Domingo said in a virtual press conference on Monday.

So where does the problem lie? Domingo seems to have found the answer to that question. Domingo pointed at the poor domestic structure of Bangladesh cricket, the same topic which has been talked about and discussed for quite some time now. According to Domingo, competition and intensity aren't of the highest order in the domestic circuit.

"I can see a massive improvement, but we are not sustaining it for longer periods of time. Maybe the competition and intensity aren't there for a long period of time in domestic cricket. There's definitely a shortage of sustained pressure absorption," he said.

"We got ourselves in a great position but we were just not able to seal the deal. I am sure the players are also very frustrated. We seem to be making improvements in the format but they have been just making silly mistakes at crucial stages. A catch going down, or playing a loose shot or bowling a bad spell. We just can't seem to sustain for a longer period of time. It is very frustrating," he concluded.