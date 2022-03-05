Domingo 'not sure' why Bangladesh have dropped nine catches in five games

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo rued the dropped catches in the second and final T20I game, which Bangladesh lost by eight wickets to squander a chance to inflict a whitewash on Afghanistan for the first time in any format of cricket.

Domingo said the dropped catches became a recurring issue and cost them many games in all formats of cricket for some time now.

He admitted he wasn't sure whether it was a technical or mental problem but insisted on rectifying the issue to improve their record.

"We have dropped nine catches in the last five games. If we knew what it was, we probably wouldn't be doing it. Whether it is the concentration, confidence or dealing with pressure, I am not 100 percent sure," Domingo said.

"We just have to make sure we try to improve. We make too many mistakes in the field that have cost us. It cost us in the World Cup, here, Test matches. Just too many dropped catches. You can do all the drills in practice but the players have to catch the balls in the games. It is the bottom line."

Bangladesh closed in on sweeping the ODI series but failed to do so by losing the third game in which they missed three catches of Rahmanullah Gurbaz who went on to score an unbeaten century to help Afghanistan win the game by seven wickets.

In the second T20 game, Bangladesh fielders also missed at least four catches, two of was against Usman Ghani, who made 47 and shared 99-run with Hazratullah Zazai to snatch the game from Bangladesh.

The defeat left Bangladesh just one win from the last 10 T20 matches, which further proved their vulnerability in this format.

"We wanted to win the T20Is in particular, so I am disappointed with the way it finished today. There were a lot of positives in the first game, but not many in the second game. It was a very disappointing performance. ODI was pretty good, particularly the first two games. Any series win is big. There were a lot of positives from the first (T20) game, but very disappointing today," Domingo remarked.

He also lamented their batting, saying they were at least 20 runs short in this kind of pitch.

"I don't think the pitches were easy to bat on, particularly today. Maybe the first pitch was better. It wasn't a 115 pitch, but it wasn't also a 160 pitch," he opined.

"If we got 135 we were in the game. At 99 for 4 with four overs to go, we were looking at 135. There are obviously some areas of concern in batting, but it wasn't an easy wicket to bat on today. Both their openers could have been out

in the first two overs. The ball spins, grips, one bounces and one stays low. We know that it is tough to bat in Mirpur."

"It is important for batters to assess the type of wicket. Mushfiq said 135-140 would be a good score. We got ourselves back in the game at 100 for four with four overs to go, and then just soft dismissals made us get 115. It wasn't enough."

The batters' lack of ability to build a big partnership also hurt the team, Domingo said: "Even in the first game, every time we get a partnership going, we just lose a wicket. 20, 30 partnerships won't win you games. You need 70-run partnerships. The boys made some poor decisions at crucial times in the games. Riyad gets out after getting a good partnership with Mushfiq. Those are mistakes you can't make against big teams," he said.