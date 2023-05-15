Dominant Barcelona beat Espanyol to win 27th LaLiga title

Reuters
15 May, 2023, 03:10 am
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 03:14 am

Dominant Barcelona beat Espanyol to win 27th LaLiga title

Barca moved to 85 points from 34 matches and extended their lead to an unassailable 14 points over second-placed Real Madrid.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Barcelona claimed their 27th LaLiga title on Sunday after two first-half goals from Robert Lewandowski spurred them to a 4-2 thrashing of city rivals Espanyol.

Barca were the superior side against lowly Espanyol who are second from bottom and fighting to avoid relegation and opened the scoring early with a close-range strike by Lewandowski.

Alejandro Balde, who put it on a plate for Lewandowski's opener, scored Barca's second with a tap-in from a Pedri cross in the 20th minute.

Lewandowski extended Barca's lead five minutes before the break with another close-range finish from a Raphinha cross.

Defender Jules Kounde headed in Barca's fourth in the 53rd minute, before Javi Puado and Joselu scored consolation goals for Espanyol.

Xavi's side celebrated at full-time, to the anger of Espanyol fans, who invaded the pitch, with Barcelona players sprinting down the tunnel to escape.

