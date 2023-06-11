Dominant Australia seal resounding win over India in WTC final

Sports

Hindustan Times
11 June, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 06:00 pm

Related News

Dominant Australia seal resounding win over India in WTC final

This is Australia's first WTC title and with it, the side became the first in cricket history to win all ICC titles (ODI and T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and WTC).

Hindustan Times
11 June, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 06:00 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Team India faced yet another heartbreak in the final of the World Test Championship – this time against Australia – as the side conceded a 209-run defeat at The Oval. Chasing a 444-run target, India faced a batting collapse on the final day after a promising end to the previous day, losing seven wickets in the opening session to concede a second-successive final defeat in the tournament. 

This is Australia's first WTC title and with it, the side became the first in cricket history to win all ICC titles (ODI and T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and WTC).

India resumed Day 5 on 164/3, with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane carrying the expectations from Indians fans after a strong finish on the fourth day. While Kohli had been unbeaten on 44, Rahane was batting on 20; both had looked in cruise control in the final session of Day 4 despite India losing the quick wickets of Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara in the session.

Both batters had a disciplined start to the final day but Scott Boland eventually struck the key breakthrough right after the half-an-hour mark in the session, as he dismissed Virat Kohli on 49. Boland enticed Kohli to go for a cover drive but the batter found a thick outside edge that carried to Steve Smith at slips.

Ravindra Jadeja, then, departed in the same over two deliveries later, crashing India's hopes for a victory in the game. The onus of steering India through – once again – was left on Ajinkya Rahane and even as the batter looked assured in his stay at the crease, he too, departed in the 57th over with Mitchell Starc taking the wicket. India's score stood at 212/6 at the time, and win looked an impossibility.

It was, then, a straightforward passage of play for the Australian pacers who took the remaining four wickets within the next 22 runs, with Nathan Lyon dismissing Mohammed Siraj for India's final wicket.

Cricket

Australia Cricket Team / India Cricket Team / WTC 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

2h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Melody in Style: The dynamic fusion of music and fashion

3h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Apple Vision Pro: The future of computers?

3h | Tech
Photo: TBS

ChatGPT is phenomenal, but try these 7 sites to finish hours of work in minutes

3h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

2h | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

1d | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

1d | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

5
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

6
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis