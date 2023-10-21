'Doesn’t get bigger than that': Boult expecting fireworks as New Zealand clash into hosts India

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult is relishing facing World Cup hosts India on Sunday as the tournament's only remaining unbeaten teams go head-to-head in Dharamshala.

Both teams have won their opening four games with the Black Caps leading the standings from India due to their better net run rate, and Boult knows the Rohit Sharma-led side will present a serious threat to New Zealand's perfect record.

"They're a powerful team, they cover all bases," Boult said. "They've been playing some good cricket but it's been a team that we've enjoyed playing.

"Nothing changes from our point of view really. It's about going out there and being positive and doing the things that work well.

"These guys are very familiar with the conditions but they feel pressure just as much as any other batsman or any other bowler.

"Not to get too far ahead of ourselves and stay in that moment and play the game as it unfolds is probably a key message.

"Both undefeated, I'm sure it will be a cracker."

New Zealand have already picked up wins over England, the Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan but facing India on home soil presents a demanding test for Boult and his team mates.

The Indians go into the clash having beaten Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and are certain to be backed by a raucous crowd at the HPCA Stadium.

"India in India, it doesn't get much bigger than that," he said.

"Our games so far have been relatively quiet crowds, some people attending, but we understand the intensity's going to go up a little bit here and there might be a firework or two.

"But hopefully they're for us.

"(We're) looking forward to going out there, showcasing what we can do and just picking up where we've left off."

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

New Zealand Cricket Team / India Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

