Does Tamim's return on the Prime Minister's orders violate ICC's rules?

Sports

TBS Report
08 July, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2023, 07:53 pm

Related News

Does Tamim's return on the Prime Minister's orders violate ICC's rules?

According to Article 2.4 (d) of the ICC Constitution, members must govern their affairs autonomously.

TBS Report
08 July, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2023, 07:53 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The list of cricketers who have returned to the game after retirement is not short but Tamim Iqbal's name will be on the top of the list of those who came out of retirement in the shortest time.

The Bangladesh ODI captain withdrew his retirement after just one day on the instructions of the Prime Minister.

But the question is whether this intervention has broken the principles of the ICC constitution or not. Let's dig deeper into the whole incident.

In a press conference ahead of the first ODI against Afghanistan on Tuesday, 4 July, Tamim said he was not fully fit but would play the first match.

BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon in return made explosive remarks regarding Tamim's words on his fitness on Wednesday 5 July.

On the same day, the Tigers lost to Afghanistan in the rain-hit first ODI.

After that, Tamim told the media that night that he will hold a press conference on Thursday, 6 July.

That is where Tamim tearfully said goodbye to international cricket.

The next day, Friday, 7 July, Tamim appeared at the Ganabhaban after being summoned by the honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

His wife Ayesha Siddiqa, former captain and member of parliament Mashrafe Mortaza, and BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon were with him.

Coming out of there, Tamim said that he is returning to cricket after retiring on the instructions of the Prime Minister.

However, he will join the team in the Asia Cup after a break of six weeks.

This was the essence of Tamim's entire affair with retirement.

Now the question may arise whether the intervention of the Prime Minister broke the principles of the ICC constitution or not.

According to Article 2.4 (d) of the ICC Constitution, members must govern their affairs autonomously.

There can be no government interference in its management and regulation.

The government cannot interfere in operational matters of the cricketing country, starting from team management and selection to the appointment of coaches.

Now, looking at the whole incident, it may seem that the ICC's Constitution has been violated here.

But in reality, the Constitution was not violated on paper.

It would have been violated had Tamim returned with the Prime Minister's intervention after BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon officially accepted Tamim's letter of retirement.

But Bangladesh cricket has avoided any such violation as things solved before that.

Cricket

Tamim Iqbal / Sheikh Hasina / icc

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The most popular brand-new compact crossovers

6h | Features
Goats grazing in the now dried up river, where fish was once abundant. Photo: Masum Billah

Chandana: The death of a once mighty offshoot of Padma

12h | Panorama
With patients and their relatives crowding every single ward, there is hardly any place left — even on the floor — for new admissions. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dengue outbreak: Where we are failing

12h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Paakhi: Enter the realm of luxurious home textile

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Local IT companies expand their global footprint

Local IT companies expand their global footprint

33m | TBS Stories
US includes Cluster Bomb in weapons package

US includes Cluster Bomb in weapons package

1h | TBS World
How to fight with fatigue?

How to fight with fatigue?

11h | TBS Stories
5 Tips to navigate the transition from education to work

5 Tips to navigate the transition from education to work

4h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

5
5 foods that fight high cholesterol
Health

5 foods that fight high cholesterol

6

Basic Ali October 7, 2020