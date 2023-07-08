Does Tamim's return on the Prime Minister's orders violate ICC's rules?

The list of cricketers who have returned to the game after retirement is not short but Tamim Iqbal's name will be on the top of the list of those who came out of retirement in the shortest time.

The Bangladesh ODI captain withdrew his retirement after just one day on the instructions of the Prime Minister.

But the question is whether this intervention has broken the principles of the ICC constitution or not. Let's dig deeper into the whole incident.

In a press conference ahead of the first ODI against Afghanistan on Tuesday, 4 July, Tamim said he was not fully fit but would play the first match.

BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon in return made explosive remarks regarding Tamim's words on his fitness on Wednesday 5 July.

On the same day, the Tigers lost to Afghanistan in the rain-hit first ODI.

After that, Tamim told the media that night that he will hold a press conference on Thursday, 6 July.

That is where Tamim tearfully said goodbye to international cricket.

The next day, Friday, 7 July, Tamim appeared at the Ganabhaban after being summoned by the honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

His wife Ayesha Siddiqa, former captain and member of parliament Mashrafe Mortaza, and BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon were with him.

Coming out of there, Tamim said that he is returning to cricket after retiring on the instructions of the Prime Minister.

However, he will join the team in the Asia Cup after a break of six weeks.

This was the essence of Tamim's entire affair with retirement.

Now the question may arise whether the intervention of the Prime Minister broke the principles of the ICC constitution or not.

According to Article 2.4 (d) of the ICC Constitution, members must govern their affairs autonomously.

There can be no government interference in its management and regulation.

The government cannot interfere in operational matters of the cricketing country, starting from team management and selection to the appointment of coaches.

Now, looking at the whole incident, it may seem that the ICC's Constitution has been violated here.

But in reality, the Constitution was not violated on paper.

It would have been violated had Tamim returned with the Prime Minister's intervention after BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon officially accepted Tamim's letter of retirement.

But Bangladesh cricket has avoided any such violation as things solved before that.