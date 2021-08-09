Does this series win help Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup preparations?

Bangladesh have won, no, thumped Australia 4-1 in the five-match T20I series and they have reason to celebrate.

This is after all the first bilateral series win for the Tigers over the cricketing giants and this is part of a myriad of T20Is that Bangladesh will play building up to the T20 World Cup.

That will take place in the UAE in October this year in conditions that will not be too dissimilar to what it is in Bangladesh.

But that is perhaps where the similarities will end as the pitches in Mirpur were slow and low and very difficult to score runs on.

The pitches in UAE should favour batting a lot more and runs should be on the offing if shots are played.

Bangladesh next face New Zealand in another five match T20I series from September 1 on home soil.

So, the big question is, does winning a series against Australia help Bangladesh prepare for the T20 World Cup, and if so, how much?

Winning is winning

There is no replicating the feeling of winning and the confidence it gives the team when it wins.

Winning breeds a winning mentality and a winning culture and that will certainly help a team that has often been below par in the T20I format of the game.

The way Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Nasum Ahmed bowled throughout the series will certainly give them and the management confidence that they can do well in the World Cup.

Aussies aren't great at T20Is

The Australians may be an excellent ODI outfit with five World Cups but they have never won a T20I World Cup.

That is because they have never been that great at T20Is either.

Add to that, this team was missing several key players in the batting order including the likes of David Warner and Glenn Maxwell; players who will add firepower to their ranks.

So while Bangladesh can take heart from this series win, the opposition they faced were not of the highest order and they had recently been beaten by the West Indies in a T20I series 4-1.

The batting remains a worry

With senior players like Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das out of this series with injury and personal reasons, the batting has been poor.

Soumya Sarkar has been in horrendous form at the top of the order while Naim Sheikh has also struggled.

Shamim Hossain was also a big miss for the home team after impressing against Zimbabwe.

Shakib and Mahmudullah had moments when they batted well but never managed to really deliver their best.

Afif Hossain and Nurul Hasan were the two positives with the bat, especially when they guided the team home in the 2nd T20I.

But overall, the lack of big-hitters and dynamism in the batting is quite evident and it can be the Tigers' Achilles Heel in flatter decks.

In the past, there have been times when Bangladesh prepared such slow and low surfaces (such as ahead of the 2011 World Cup when they defeated New Zealand), and then went on to do poorly in the World Cup.

But there are times when they had poor preparation but did well, as was the case in the 2015 World Cup.

So in the end, the wins matter as Bangladesh don't win enough in T20Is and now they're trying to become a force at home.

This will help their confidence, but how they do in the T20I World Cup will also be down to how they play their practice matches in the UAE and how well the batting clicks.