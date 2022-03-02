'Do you have any doubt about my spot in the XI?': Mahmudullah asks journalist

Sports

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 03:12 pm

Related News

'Do you have any doubt about my spot in the XI?': Mahmudullah asks journalist

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the first T20I of the two-match series in Mirpur on Thursday. In the pre-series press conference, captain Mahmudullah was asked about the best XI and whether uncapped Munim Shahriar would make the cut or Mohammad Naim would retain his place. Then he was asked if he was worried about retaining his spot.

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 03:12 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Mahmudullah has been under the pump for his poor form. He struggled horribly in the ODI series against Afghanistan. He is the skipper of the T20I side but hasn't been in the greatest of forms in this format as well. Ahead of the two-match T20I series against Afghanistan, Mahmudullah was asked in the press conference whether he is worried about his spot in the team. 

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the first T20I of the two-match series in Mirpur on Thursday. In the pre-series press conference, captain Mahmudullah was asked about the best XI and whether uncapped Munim Shahriar would make the cut or Mohammad Naim would retain his place. Then he was asked if he was worried about retaining his spot.

Mahmudullah laughed and said, "First of all, I want to ask you a question. Do you have any doubt about my place in the XI?"

Then the T20I skipper said that he is not worried about his place and is on the right track. "I think I am on the right track. Probably everything will be sorted when I play shots off good balls. Probably the team wants me to do that. I might not have delivered in the ODI series but I will try to live up to the expectations that my team has," he said. 

Despite having a good time in the Australia and New Zealand series at home last year, Mahmudullah failed with the bat in the 2021 T20 World Cup. He looked out of sorts in the recently concluded ODI series against Afghanistan as well.

Cricket

Mahmudullah / Mahmudullah Riyad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

5h | Interviews
Black-headed bulbul. Moments captured through viewfinder are priceless. Photo Muntasir Akash

Mastering the art of conservation photography

5h | Earth
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

34m | Videos
IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

39m | Videos
Putin loses honorary taekwondo black belt

Putin loses honorary taekwondo black belt

59m | Videos
Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused

6
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy