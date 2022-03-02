'Do you have any doubt about my spot in the XI?': Mahmudullah asks journalist

Mahmudullah has been under the pump for his poor form. He struggled horribly in the ODI series against Afghanistan. He is the skipper of the T20I side but hasn't been in the greatest of forms in this format as well. Ahead of the two-match T20I series against Afghanistan, Mahmudullah was asked in the press conference whether he is worried about his spot in the team.

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the first T20I of the two-match series in Mirpur on Thursday. In the pre-series press conference, captain Mahmudullah was asked about the best XI and whether uncapped Munim Shahriar would make the cut or Mohammad Naim would retain his place. Then he was asked if he was worried about retaining his spot.

Mahmudullah laughed and said, "First of all, I want to ask you a question. Do you have any doubt about my place in the XI?"

Then the T20I skipper said that he is not worried about his place and is on the right track. "I think I am on the right track. Probably everything will be sorted when I play shots off good balls. Probably the team wants me to do that. I might not have delivered in the ODI series but I will try to live up to the expectations that my team has," he said.

Despite having a good time in the Australia and New Zealand series at home last year, Mahmudullah failed with the bat in the 2021 T20 World Cup. He looked out of sorts in the recently concluded ODI series against Afghanistan as well.