'Do not disrespect Afghanistan by calling this upset'

23 June, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 02:35 pm

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Lavishing praise on Afghanistan after they pulled off a historic win over Australia, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels calling their triumph a fluke will be disrespectful to the Rashid Khan-led side.

It was a night to remember for Afghanistan and their fans in St Vincent. The surprise was visible on the faces of players and management in Afghanistan's dugout when Naveen removed Ashton Agar and took his team a step closer to one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history.

Gulbadin Naib executed his four-over spell to perfection, picked up a four-wicket haul and inspired Afghanistan to their maiden T20I win over the Baggy Greens following their 21-run triumph.

"Do not disrespect Afghanistan by calling this an upset. Afg are good enough to beat any team on their day. They played to their potential today and defeated a very good Aus team. A fact that should be celebrated. Congratulations and well-played @ACBofficials #AUSvAFG," Jaffer wrote on X.

While chasing 149, there was a point in the game when Maxwell was on the crease, and nostalgia started to creep into the entire stadium. The ODI World Cup 2023 heroics of Maxwell in Mumbai looked destined to be repeated.

But this time, Naib came to Afghanistan's rescue by forcing out a thick edge and Noor Ahmad took a sharp low catch to end the threat posed by Maxwell.

The seasoned all-rounder was forced to return to the dugout with a score of 59 off 41 deliveries. His knock that almost saved the match for Australia was laced with six boundaries and three towering maximums.

Australia never recovered after Maxwell's dismissal they eventually bundled out on 127.

After enduring a 21-run defeat, Australia are now stuck in a peculiar situation. They need to win their game against unbeaten India on Monday to ensure their spot in the final four.

