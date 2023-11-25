Djokovic stunned in semi-final as Sinner keeps Italy alive in Davis Cup

Sports

Reuters
25 November, 2023, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 11:47 pm

Related News

Djokovic stunned in semi-final as Sinner keeps Italy alive in Davis Cup

Italy are aiming to return to the final having last reached that stage a quarter of a century ago and the 1976 champions can succeed if they prevail in the deciding doubles contest at a packed Martin Carpena Arena.

Reuters
25 November, 2023, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 11:47 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Italy's Jannik Sinner saved matchpoints to upset Novak Djokovic 6-2 2-6 7-5 and help his country to draw level with Serbia in their Davis Cup semi-final on Saturday after Miomir Kecmanovic had put the 2010 champions ahead by beating Lorenzo Musetti 6-7(7) 6-2 6-1.

Italy are aiming to return to the final having last reached that stage a quarter of a century ago and the 1976 champions can succeed if they prevail in the deciding doubles contest at a packed Martin Carpena Arena.

Sinner was facing Djokovic for the third time in 11 days and the world number four, who beat the top-ranked Serbian early in the ATP Finals before losing to him in the title clash, made a quick start to ease through the opening set with two breaks of serve.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The 22-year-old, who had sparked Italy's comeback in their quarter-final against the Netherlands, took his foot off the gas in the next set to allow Djokovic back in but kept chipping away in the hope of sealing a second win over him in six meetings.

He saved three matchpoints while down 4-5 in the decider and then pulled off one of the most remarkable wins of his career to spark wild celebrations in the stands.

Defeat was a bitter blow for Djokovic, the winner of three of the four Grand Slams in a spectacular year, but the 36-year-old will be back for the decider later on Saturday to help Serbia try to reach a third final.

Serbia, who outclassed Britain in the last eight, last won the premier men's team competition in 2010.

Kecmanovic had earlier rallied from a set down to power past Musetti and leave Serbia one win away from their third final in the elite men's team competition and first since 2013.

Musetti made a slow start against the high-flying Kecmanovic and narrowly avoided going down a double break, before the world number 27 found his range to level the first set at 5-5 and come from behind again in the tiebreak to clinch it.

But Kecmanovic's level barely dropped following the setback, as the world number 55 breezed through the second set and broke twice in the third for a 4-0 lead, which was enough for the 24-year-old to see off Musetti who was battling a thigh issue.

The winner of the tie will face Australia in Sunday's final after Lleyton Hewitt's side beat Finland.

Others

Tennis / Davis Cup / Novak Djokovic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh has a chance to realise the &#039;gendered dividend&#039; through the empowerment of girls and women. Photo: TBS

A forecast for Bangladesh’s ageing population and new births

12h | Panorama
In six years, Fuad&#039;s collection has grown to 60 typewriters, almost all of which are operational. Photo: Noor A Alam

The first one was a gift. Collecting typewriters became his passion after that

10h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Comfort and couture: The revival of iconic women's pants in 2023

1d | Mode
Known as &quot;Joker Monir&quot; in the circus scene, 49-year-old Mohammad Monir, on his stilts strides across a field at a programme in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

Tales of Bangladesh’s vanishing circus artists

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Three-Year anniversary of Diego Maradona’s death

Three-Year anniversary of Diego Maradona’s death

3h | TBS SPORTS
Orion Pharma’s Cricket Quiz Draw held

Orion Pharma’s Cricket Quiz Draw held

4h | TBS Today
Pakistan charging refugees $830 to leave

Pakistan charging refugees $830 to leave

5h | TBS World
What will be the release exchange on the second day?

What will be the release exchange on the second day?

7h | TBS World