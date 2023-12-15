Djokovic, Sabalenka named ITF's 2023 'world champions'

Sports

Reuters
15 December, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 10:44 am

Related News

Djokovic, Sabalenka named ITF's 2023 'world champions'

Djokovic was given the men's singles award for a record-extending eighth time after winning three out of the four majors, the game's global governing body said in a news release.

Reuters
15 December, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 10:44 am
Djokovic, Sabalenka named ITF&#039;s 2023 &#039;world champions&#039;

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) named Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka as its 'world champions' of 2023 after their performances at this year's Grand Slams.

Djokovic was given the men's singles award for a record-extending eighth time after winning three out of the four majors, the game's global governing body said in a news release.

The 36-year-old Serb took his Grand Slam tally to 24, matching Margaret Court with the most major singles crowns, and won the ATP Finals title for a record seventh time, finishing the year as number one.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Sabalenka won her maiden major at the Australian Open, finished runner-up at the U.S. Open and reached the semi-finals at both the French Open and Wimbledon.

The Belarusian, who was pipped to the yearend top spot by Iga Swiatek at the WTA Finals, said 2023 had been "incredible" and was delighted to be named world champion.

"I can't wait to get back out on court for the new season in January," she said in the ITF release.

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury took the men's doubles award after winning their third consecutive U.S. Open title while Wimbledon runners-up Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens claimed the women's doubles title.

Others

Tennis / Novak Djokovic / Aryna Sabalenka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Institute of Modern Languages at Dhaka University offers 14 foreign language courses. File Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

Inside Institute of Modern Language: Love for language, pursuit of new horizons

1h | Features
Financing will be vital to eliminating fossil fuels. Photo: Bloomberg

The COP28 deal is missing one big thing: Money

2h | Panorama
The paper boutique. Photo: Collected

Research papers to passports: The new face of wedding cards in Bangladesh

22m | Panorama
The crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices on elite US campuses highlights challenges to free expression and the influence of external factors on academic institutions. Photo: Reuters

How the Israeli lobby is quashing pro-Palestinian voices on elite US campuses

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Doctor of Guitar

Doctor of Guitar

14h | TBS Stories
Israel continues war despite losing support

Israel continues war despite losing support

11h | TBS World
The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

15h | TBS Stories
SWL foundation to be launched with free heart check-ups at Boxing Day Test

SWL foundation to be launched with free heart check-ups at Boxing Day Test

13h | TBS SPORTS