Djokovic pounds Paul to reach Australian Open final

Sports

Reuters
27 January, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 06:46 pm

Related News

Djokovic pounds Paul to reach Australian Open final

Nine-times champion Djokovic will meet third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's decider after the Greek booked his first final at Melbourne Park by beating Russian Karen Khachanov in the earlier semi-final. 

Reuters
27 January, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 06:46 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Novak Djokovic shrugged off controversy involving his father to reach a record-extending 10th Australian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 6-2 win over outgunned American Tommy Paul on Friday.

Nine-times champion Djokovic will meet third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's decider after the Greek booked his first final at Melbourne Park by beating Russian Karen Khachanov in the earlier semi-final. 

Serbian Djokovic's father Srdjan created a distraction for his son ahead of the semi-final after a video emerged showing him posing with fans holding Russian flags, which were banned at Melbourne Park early in the tournament. Read full story

With Srdjan declining to attend the semi-final for fear of creating further disruption for his son, fourth seed Djokovic was in a foul mood early at Rod Laver Arena and surrendered a 5-1 lead in the first set as unseeded Paul rallied to 5-5.

Djokovic then knuckled down.

In a furious counter-attack, he won 14 of the next 17 games to seal another one-sided victory in his bid for a 22nd Grand Slam title.

Others

Novak Djokovic / Australian Open

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch:TBS

Why we need consumer education for consumer wellbeing

9h | Thoughts
Dr Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director, Policy Research Institute. Illustration: TBS

Twin shocks call for stronger domestic policy response

10h | Thoughts
December-er shohor, taxi taken for airport and the Park Street bathed in lights. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

Exploring Kolkata on foot, empowered by Google Maps

10h | Explorer
Island hopping in Bangladesh?

Island hopping in Bangladesh?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

1d | TBS Stories
Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

1d | TBS Stories
After all the controversies, how is Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’?

After all the controversies, how is Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’?

1h | TBS Entertainment
PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund