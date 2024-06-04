Djokovic out of French Open with knee injury

Sports

AFP
04 June, 2024, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 11:27 pm

Related News

Djokovic out of French Open with knee injury

World number one and 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic was due to play Ruud on Wednesday for a place in the last four. Djokovic defeated Ruud in last year's final at Roland Garros.

AFP
04 June, 2024, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 11:27 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Novak Djokovic withdrew from the French Open ahead of his quarter-final against Casper Ruud due to a knee injury suffered in the previous round, tournament organisers announced on Tuesday.

"Due to a torn medial meniscus in his right knee (discovered during an MRI scan performed today), Novak Djokovic... has been forced to withdraw from the Roland Garros tournament," organisers said in a statement.

World number one and 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic was due to play Ruud on Wednesday for a place in the last four. Djokovic defeated Ruud in last year's final at Roland Garros.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The 37-year-old Djokovic had cast doubt over his fitness following Monday's five-set win over Francisco Cerundolo, admitting he needed anti-inflammatory drugs to get through the match.

Djokovic blamed the "slippery" Philippe Chatrier court for the injury he sustained early in the second set of his 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory over Cerundolo.

"I don't know what will happen tomorrow or after tomorrow if I'll be able to step out on the court and play. You know, I hope so. Let's see what happens," Djokovic said after the match.

Others

Tennis / Novak Djokovic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

16h | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

1d | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

17 national elections in 77 years; Nehru to Modi

17 national elections in 77 years; Nehru to Modi

3h | Videos
Is Modi Losing His Majority? No Path Forward Without a Coalition!

Is Modi Losing His Majority? No Path Forward Without a Coalition!

4h | Videos
Bangladesh will get Tk 2.5 crore even if they do not win any match

Bangladesh will get Tk 2.5 crore even if they do not win any match

2h | Videos
1kg camera is selling for 20 thousand taka in Rajshahi

1kg camera is selling for 20 thousand taka in Rajshahi

5h | Videos