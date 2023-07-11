Djokovic leaves behind Federer’s majestic Wimbledon feat

Sports

Hindustan Times
11 July, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 12:28 pm

Related News

Djokovic leaves behind Federer’s majestic Wimbledon feat

With the win, Djokovic reached his 55th Grand Slam quarterfinal, only behind Roger Federer's all-time tally of 58. 14 of them have come at Wimbledon, with his tally being the second best in Open Era, alongside the legendary Jimmy Connors and only behind the Swiss, who managed 18 of those during his illustrious career.

Hindustan Times
11 July, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 12:28 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

No player has dished out more than 30 aces in a match against Novak Djokovic in a Wimbledon clash since Sam Querry's effort in 2016. 

Hubert Hurkacz fired 32 of them as his service remained unbroken in the 2023 edition of the tournament. But all until the fourth set on Monday evening on Centre Court. 

Djokovic broke early and then maintained the pressure before sealing a 7-6(6), 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-4 against the 17th seed to reach the quarterfinal at the Wimbledon again.

Djokovic had taken a two set lead late on Sunday night before the play was suspended due to curfew rules. While it was expected of the Serb to wrap up the match within the first set on Monday evening, Hurkacz broke late in the third set to stretch the match. 

But while the plan would have been to take it to the decider, Djokovic wrapped it up in style to make the quarters.

"Big credit to Hubert for playing an amazing match, tough luck for him today," Djokovic said in his on-court interview. "But he put up a great performance. Honestly, I don't recall the last time I felt this miserable in returning games, to be honest, due to his incredibly accurate and powerful serve."

With the win, Djokovic reached his 55th Grand Slam quarterfinal, only behind Roger Federer's all-time tally of 58. 14 of them have come at Wimbledon, with his tally being the second best in Open Era, alongside the legendary Jimmy Connors and only behind the Swiss, who managed 18 of those during his illustrious career.

The victory also took Djokovic's winning percentage in men's singles at Wimbledon to 90, levelling with the great Pete Sampras and standing only behind Bjorn Borg (92.7%). He however surpassed Federer, who has a win rate of 88.2 per cent.

Djokovic will next face seventh seed Andrey Rublev, who avenged his Halle Open final loss against Alexander Bublik in five sets on Sunday. The 23-time Grand Slam winner leads the head-to-head tie 3-1 against the Russian, whose only win came last year, on clay, in Belgrade's final.

Others

Novak Djokovic / wimbledon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andreas Kluth/Columnist . Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

50m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

55m | Panorama
Gym equipment installed in Dhaka North’s parks are not fit for those looking for a proper workout where as gyms under Dhaka South have worn-out equipment and unfavourable environment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Are Dhaka's public gyms serving the public?

4h | Panorama
The architecture seamlessly merges with ongoing artistic endeavours, capturing a myriad of poignant memories. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Where art resides: The house of sculptor Alak Roy

19h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

17h | TBS World
Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

21h | TBS Stories
Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

1d | TBS Stories
NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency