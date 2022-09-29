Djokovic hopes for a farewell similar to Federer’s

Sports

TBS Report
29 September, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 04:06 pm

Similar to Roger Federer's moving farewell to the game last week, Novak Djokovic said he wants his fiercest competitors by his side when he ends his career. 

Social media users went gaga over pictures of Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal sitting together and sobbing after their Laver Cup doubles loss at London's O2 Arena on Friday. The two men had one of tennis' most captivating rivalries.

Two of Federer's other main competitors, Djokovic and Andy Murray, were also present for the 41-year-last old's performance. 

In Tel Aviv, where he will compete in an ATP 250 event this week, Djokovic told reporters on Tuesday, "It was just a very touching, very emotional moment."

"Seeing his children and his family made me cry, too. I must also admit that I had been considering how it would appear for me after I quit playing tennis. 

Other than, of course, my family and the close people in my life, there is unquestionably one thing I will wish to have: my fiercest rivals and competitors. Because it gave that moment more significance and added something special. 

The 35-year-old said he had no problems with his wrist, which had been bothering him during the Laver Cup in London last week. Nadal has 22 major titles, one more than him.

The Spaniard, according to Djokovic, is still his main rival. 

We played more matches against each other than any other rivalry in tennis history, according to Djokovic, who was unable to compete in the Australian and U.S. Opens this year because he had not received the COVID-19 vaccine. 

"The rivalry is intense and continues. We should have more opportunities to play against one another. Because it's thrilling for us, tennis fans, and sports fans everywhere."

 

