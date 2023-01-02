Djokovic given hero's welcome in Adelaide

AFP
02 January, 2023, 03:15 pm
02 January, 2023, 03:15 pm

Djokovic given hero's welcome in Adelaide

The Serbian superstar was deported from the country before the 2022 Australian Open for not being vaccinated for Covid and was subsequently barred from re-entering for three years.

02 January, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 03:18 pm
Djokovic given hero&#039;s welcome in Adelaide

Tennis fans gave Novak Djokovic a raucous welcome during his first match in Australia in almost two years when he made a rare doubles appearance at the Adelaide International on Monday.

Playing with Canada's Vasek Pospisil, they lost to doubles specialists Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar 4-6, 6-3, 10/5 but enjoyed overwhelming crowd support along the way.

The Serbian superstar was deported from the country before the 2022 Australian Open for not being vaccinated for Covid and was subsequently barred from re-entering for three years.

But the ban was lifted in November and he will be attempting to win a 10th Australian Open title later this month.

The match was played on a packed outside court, with the spectators who managed to get in firmly behind Djokovic.

He walked out to loud cheers and fans chanting "Novak, Novak".

While there were plenty of Serbian flags courtside, it became obvious that everyone was barracking for the 35-year-old, who stayed behind to sign autographs and pose for selfies after the match.

Djokovic will now focus on his first singles of the year, against Frenchman Constant Lestienne.

Novak Djokovic / Australian Open

