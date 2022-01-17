Djokovic flies home to Serbia, may be able to play 2023 Australian Open

Summary:

Serb heading home after deportation from Australia

Unable to seek record 21st Grand Slam after vaccine row

Australian Open starts, but overshadowed by Djokovic saga

World men's tennis No. 1 Novak Djokovic headed reluctantly home on Monday after being kicked out of Australia because of his Covid-19 unvaccinated status, but the government left the door open for a possible return to his favourite Grand Slam in 2023.

The 34-year-old Serb, a vaccine sceptic, has won nine of his 20 major titles at the Australian Open.

But instead of beginning his quest for a record 21st Grand Slam at Melbourne Park - to go beyond Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer - he was on planes to Dubai then Belgrade after being twice detained and then booted out by Australian immigration.

"100% the Australian Open has lost its value. Whoever wins it now, doesn't really count. Because Djokovic is the number one. That's the guy, you need to beat him to win it," said Alek Drakoo, a member of the local Serbian community, who was at Melbourne Park and had hoped to watch him play.

The government's decision was in tune with Australian public opinion because of Djokovic's stance on inoculation against the new coronavirus, but authorities have been criticised for not resolving the issue before he arrived.

"I am uncomfortable that the focus of the past weeks has been on me and I hope that we can all now focus on the game and the tournament I love," Djokovic said in a statement, expressing disappointment but respect for a court decision against him.

Under Australian law, Djokovic cannot be granted another visa for three years unless the immigration minister accepts there are compelling or compassionate reasons.

But Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison hinted there may be a way to allow Djokovic to play next year.

"There is the opportunity for (a person) to return in the right circumstances, and that will be considered at the time," he told 2GB radio on Monday.

France said Djokovic would be barred from playing the French Open in May as things stand now because of a new vaccine pass law.

"This will apply to everyone who is a spectator or a professional sportsperson," the ministry said in a statement, adding, however, that the pandemic situation could change by then. "We'll see, but clearly there's no exemption."

'You have to comply'

Australia's Federal Court ruling to uphold the cancellation of Djokovic's visa - originally granted on a medical exemption as he recently had Covid-19 - dismayed his family and supporters, who portray him as a persecuted underdog.

Djokovic was first detained by immigration authorities on 6 January, ordered released by a court on 10 January and then detained again on Saturday before Sunday's court hearing.

He wore a mask and took selfies with fans as he arrived in Dubai from Melbourne, before taking a terminal buggy to the departure gate for a six-hour flight to Belgrade.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic has called the treatment of a national hero "scandalous".

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke had said Djokovic could be a threat to public order because his presence would encourage anti-vaccination sentiment.

His case has stoked a passionate global debate over the rights to decline vaccination as authorities around the world push that as the main route out of the two-year-old pandemic.

Djokovic's exemption angered many Australians, who have endured some of the world's toughest lockdowns and have an adult vaccination rate of more than 90%. Some called him arrogant, ill-informed and uncaring about health risks.

The controversy became a political touchstone for Morrison who faces an election by May, amid wrangling over responsibility between his centre-right federal coalition government and the centre-left Victoria state government.

Morrison defended his handling of the situation and differentiated Djokovic's case from vaccine sceptics within his own government.

"If you're someone coming from overseas, and there are conditions for you to enter this country, then you have to comply with them," he said.

Spain's Nadal said he missed his great rival.

"If Novak Djokovic is playing here, it's better for everybody, no doubt about that," he told reporters after trouncing American Marcos Giron 6-1 6-4 6-2 to sail into the second round.