Djokovic to face Alcaraz in Wimbledon final

Sports

AFP
13 July, 2024, 01:00 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 01:05 am

Related News

Djokovic to face Alcaraz in Wimbledon final

Just five weeks after undergoing knee surgery, seven-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic reached his 10th final at the All England Club with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 win over the Italian 25th seed.

AFP
13 July, 2024, 01:00 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 01:05 am
Photo: ATP
Photo: ATP

Novak Djokovic swept past Lorenzo Musetti on Friday to set-up a second successive Wimbledon final against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and move one win away from a record-setting 25th Grand Slam title.

Just five weeks after undergoing knee surgery, seven-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic reached his 10th final at the All England Club with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 win over the Italian 25th seed.

Alcaraz earlier defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-7 (1/7), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to reach a fourth Grand Slam final.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Others

Tennis / Novak Djokovic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

13h | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

13h | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

18h | Panorama
Local brands have found innovative and creative ways to incorporate imitation pearls in their designs. Photo: 6 Yards Story.

Into the world of timeless pearls and local brands

18h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

So are the anti-quota activists being more strict?

So are the anti-quota activists being more strict?

5h | Videos
The Drake-Curse is sports

The Drake-Curse is sports

5h | Videos
Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

1d | Videos
China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

1d | Videos