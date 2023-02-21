Djokovic equals Steffi Graf's record for weeks spent as number one

Djokovic returned to number one spot for a seventh time after his victory in the Australian Open at the end of January which was a record equalling 22nd Grand Slam singles title.

Djokovic equals Steffi Graf&#039;s record for weeks spent as number one

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic is a week away from another milestone after equalling Steffi Graf's all-time record for most weeks spent at number one of 377. The 35-year-old Serbian remains top of the latest ATP rankings released on Monday bringing him level with the amount of weeks that Graf spent as women's world number one.

Two former world number ones enjoyed success at the weekend -- Daniil Medvedev claiming the Rotterdam title and Carlos Alcaraz making a winning return to the circuit in Argentina.

Medvedev's three set victory - his 16th career title - over Italian Jannik Sinner sees him return to the top 10 - he rises three spots to eighth.

The losing finalist's consolation is a climb of two places to 12th in the rankings. Alcaraz's successful return to the tour, after almost four months out, in landing the Argentina Open on Sunday sees him solidify his second place in the rankings.

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas -- whom Djokovic beat in the Australian Open final -- rounds off the top three. Germany's former world number two Alexander Zverev arrested a decline in his ranking since his comeback after tearing ankle ligaments during last year's French Open which kept him out of action for the remainder of the year.

The 25-year-old, who also revealed after exiting the Australian Open in the second round he had type 1 diabetes since the age of three, rose one place to 16th after reaching the second round in Rotterdam.

 

