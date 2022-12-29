Djokovic can't forget being deported but ready to move on in Australia

Sports

Reuters
29 December, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 08:11 pm

Related News

Djokovic can't forget being deported but ready to move on in Australia

Djokovic was deported on the eve of the 2022 Australian Open in January for not being vaccinated against Covid-19 and received a three-year travel ban for the country.

Reuters
29 December, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 08:11 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Novak Djokovic will never forget how it felt to be deported from Australia earlier this year but the Serb said his willingness to return for next month's Grand Slam at Melbourne Park shows the depth of feeling he has for the country.

Djokovic was deported on the eve of the 2022 Australian Open in January for not being vaccinated against Covid-19 and received a three-year travel ban for the country.

However, the former world number one's visa ban was waived in November, opening up a path for Djokovic to target a 10th Australian Open crown and giving him a chance to tie Rafa Nadal's mark of 22 Grand Slam titles.

"You can't forget those events, it's one of those things that stick with you," said Djokovic in his first news conference since returning to Australia."

"It stays with you for the rest of your life. It's something I've never experienced before and hopefully never again, but it is a valuable life experience for me."

"But I have to move on and coming back to Australia speaks about how I feel about this country and how I feel about playing here."

Djokovic will warm up for the Australian Open by playing in the Adelaide International starting on 1 January and he is hoping for a warm reception from local fans.

"It's a great place and the people in Adelaide, and generally in Australia, love tennis, love sports and it's a sporting nation so hopefully we're going to have a lot of people watching and we can have a good time," Djokovic said.

"I'm hoping everything is going to be positive. Obviously, it's not something that I can predict. I'll do my best to play some good tennis and bring good emotions and good feelings to the crowd."

Djokovic said his overall experience in Australia had not been soured by what happened in January.

"What happened 12 months ago was not easy to digest for some time but at the same time, I had to move on. Those circumstances will not replace what I have lived in Melbourne and in Australia throughout my entire career," Djokovic said.

"So I come with positive emotions and I really look forward to playing there. It's been my favourite Grand Slam, the results prove that."

Others

Novak Djokovic / Australian Open / Tennis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Shiyo: An inventive scheme to spread card payments everywhere

13h | Panorama
Metro Rail project will bridge the gap between time loss and economic development. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh in the era of metrorail: Beyond just a communication infrastructure

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

What fracking can tell us about the future of fusion 

11h | Panorama
10 classic Volkswagen Beetles from VW Club Bangladesh were also present during the event with Bangladesh Vespa Community. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

Cox's Bazar Carnival: Making the impossible happen

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

13h | TBS Stories
Who's to blame, coaches or BCB?

Who's to blame, coaches or BCB?

29m | TBS SPORTS
History of use of stars on football jerseys

History of use of stars on football jerseys

1h | TBS SPORTS
Metro rail opens for public use

Metro rail opens for public use

4h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh