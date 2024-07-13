Djokovic backs Alcaraz to win more Slams but 'hopefully not on Sunday'

Sports

AFP
13 July, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 12:34 pm

Related News

Djokovic backs Alcaraz to win more Slams but 'hopefully not on Sunday'

Djokovic will equal Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles and become the tournament's oldest champion of the modern era if he avenges last year's All England Club final loss to Alcaraz.

AFP
13 July, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 12:34 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Novak Djokovic has backed Carlos Alcaraz to rack up more Grand Slam titles, but the Serb hopes that run doesn't start when they clash in a blockbuster Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Djokovic will equal Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles and become the tournament's oldest champion of the modern era if he avenges last year's All England Club final loss to Alcaraz.

The 37-year-old will also claim a 25th Grand Slam title, a record for men and women, just five weeks after undergoing surgery on his right knee.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

But Djokovic knows the threat posed by the dynamic Alcaraz, who recovered from losing the first set to dispatch Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals on Friday.

"He is a great example as a young player that has a well balanced life on and off the court. He has great values in his family and a lot of charisma," said Djokovic, who will be playing in his first final of the year on Sunday.

"He is deservedly one of the greatest 21-year-olds we have seen in this sport. We will see a lot of him in the future no doubt.

"He is going to win many more Grand Slams, but hopefully in two days not this one."

Djokovic reached his 10th Wimbledon final on Friday with a straight-sets victory over Lorenzo Musetti.

He has a 3-2 head-to-head advantage over Alcaraz, who is 16 years his junior.

Since losing last year's Wimbledon final, Djokovic came out on top in the US Open title match and in the semi-finals of the ATP World Tour Finals in Turin.

"He has already beaten me here in a thrilling five-setter. I don't expect anything less than that (on Sunday)," said Djokovic.

"He is complete as a player as they come. It is going to take my best ability to beat him."

Alcaraz will be competing in his fourth Grand Slam final after winning the French Open this year, lifting the Wimbledon trophy 12 months ago and landing the US Open title in 2022.Djokovic will equal Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles and become the tournament's oldest champion of the modern era if he avenges last year's All England Club final loss to Alcaraz.

Others

Tennis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

4h | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

1d | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

1d | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

So are the anti-quota activists being more strict?

So are the anti-quota activists being more strict?

16h | Videos
What could Project 2025 mean for the rest of the world?

What could Project 2025 mean for the rest of the world?

4h | Videos
The Drake-Curse is sports

The Drake-Curse is sports

16h | Videos
Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

1d | Videos