Djokovic backs Alcaraz to win more Slams but 'hopefully not on Sunday'

Novak Djokovic has backed Carlos Alcaraz to rack up more Grand Slam titles, but the Serb hopes that run doesn't start when they clash in a blockbuster Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Djokovic will equal Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles and become the tournament's oldest champion of the modern era if he avenges last year's All England Club final loss to Alcaraz.

The 37-year-old will also claim a 25th Grand Slam title, a record for men and women, just five weeks after undergoing surgery on his right knee.

But Djokovic knows the threat posed by the dynamic Alcaraz, who recovered from losing the first set to dispatch Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals on Friday.

"He is a great example as a young player that has a well balanced life on and off the court. He has great values in his family and a lot of charisma," said Djokovic, who will be playing in his first final of the year on Sunday.

"He is deservedly one of the greatest 21-year-olds we have seen in this sport. We will see a lot of him in the future no doubt.

"He is going to win many more Grand Slams, but hopefully in two days not this one."

Djokovic reached his 10th Wimbledon final on Friday with a straight-sets victory over Lorenzo Musetti.

He has a 3-2 head-to-head advantage over Alcaraz, who is 16 years his junior.

Since losing last year's Wimbledon final, Djokovic came out on top in the US Open title match and in the semi-finals of the ATP World Tour Finals in Turin.

"He has already beaten me here in a thrilling five-setter. I don't expect anything less than that (on Sunday)," said Djokovic.

"He is complete as a player as they come. It is going to take my best ability to beat him."

Alcaraz will be competing in his fourth Grand Slam final after winning the French Open this year, lifting the Wimbledon trophy 12 months ago and landing the US Open title in 2022.