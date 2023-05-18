Djokovic after Rome quarterfinal exit: 'A new generation is here already'

Sports

Reuters
18 May, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 02:21 pm

Related News

Djokovic after Rome quarterfinal exit: 'A new generation is here already'

Djokovic, who has now lost two in a row to Rune, said the next generation of players led by world number two Carlos Alcaraz is like a breath of fresh air for the sport.

Reuters
18 May, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 02:21 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Novak Djokovic said the long awaited "shift of generations" has finally come to men's tennis after the world number one lost to 20-year-old Dane Holger Rune in the Italian Open quarter-finals.

The 'Big Three' of Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer have dominated the ATP Tour for nearly two decades but age and injury have been catching up with them in recent years.

Top seed Djokovic's 6-2 4-6 6-2 defeat by Rune on Wednesday means that for the first time in 19 years neither the Serb nor the injured Nadal will play in the Rome final.

Djokovic, who has now lost two in a row to Rune, said the next generation of players led by world number two Carlos Alcaraz is like a breath of fresh air for the sport.

"A new generation is here already," Djokovic told reporters. "Alcaraz is number one in the world from Monday, obviously he's playing amazing tennis. I think it's also good for our sport that we have new faces, new guys coming up.

"We've been saying this for years that we can expect that moment to come when you have a kind of shift of generations.

"I'm personally still trying to hang in there with all of them. I still have the hunger to keep going. Let's see how far I'm going to play."

Nadal and Djokovic share the record for most men's Grand Slams with 22 titles each, while Federer won 20 before retiring last year, but the gruelling Tour is taking a heavy toll on their bodies.

Nadal has not played since injuring his hip at the Australian Open in January and has missed the claycourt swing ahead of the French Open, where he is a 14-times champion.

Djokovic, who battled an elbow injury recently, called for the physio during his match against Rune and took a painkiller to get him through it.

When asked if Roland Garros would be the most open tournament in years, Djokovic smiled and said: "It depends if Nadal plays or not.

"But next to him Alcaraz, Rune - these guys are right there in contention, some of the biggest favourites to win the title."

Others

Novak Djokovic / Italian Open

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

1h | Panorama
Awut Deng Acuil. Illustration: TBS

When we invest in girls' education, we invest in a nation: S Sudan education minister

2h | Panorama
A stunning view of the Tasmanian landscape. Photo: Tareq Onu

Tasmania: A world of breathtaking beauty and rare animals

5h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

AI might meet its match in Dhaka South's traffic

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

54m | TBS World
Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

39m | TBS Stories
Aftab's dream is to build an advanced cricket bat manufacturing factory

Aftab's dream is to build an advanced cricket bat manufacturing factory

2h | TBS Stories
Why Erdogan’s fate matters to Biden?

Why Erdogan’s fate matters to Biden?

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May