Djokovic able to play in US Open as vaccine mandate set to end

Djokovic, one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against Covid-19, missed the US Open in 2022 due to his vaccine status.

World number one Novak Djokovic will be able to compete in the US Open this year after the US government said on Monday it will end its Covid-19 vaccination requirements for international travellers on 11 May.

Djokovic, one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against Covid-19, missed the US Open in 2022 due to his vaccine status.

The 35-year-old Serb was unable to enter the country this year after unsuccessfully applying to the US government for special permission to play at Indian Wells and Miami.

Djokovic missed last year's Australian Open and was deported from the country due to his vaccine status and has said he would skip Grand Slams rather than have a Covid shot. read more

Djokovic has won three of his 22 major titles at the US Open. The hardcourt Grand Slam will be held from 28 August to 10 September this year.

