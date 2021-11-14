Diya surpasses own Olympic score in 22nd Asian Archery Championship

Sports

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 06:34 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The 22nd Asian Archery Championship started in Dhaka on Sunday. In the ranking round of this competition, Bangladesh's premier archer Diya Siddique surpassed her own Olympic score. She scored a career-best 637 in the women's recurve singles surpassing 635 which she scored in Tokyo Olympics earlier in July.

In the girls' ranking round, Diya stood 12th out of 26 archers. South Korea's Ryoo Su Jung is at the top of the rankings with a score of 687. Diya will face Kazakhstan's Abdrazak Aruzhan in the next round.

Nasreen Akhter was another archer doing well from Bangladesh. Nasreen Akhter stood 15th with a score of 629. Beauty Ray became 18th with a score of 621 and Sraboni Akhter became 23rd with a score of 599. Nasreen will play against     Nurmanova Munira of Uzbekistan while Beauty will play against Tukebayeva Farida of Kazakhstan.

Diya, however, was not completely happy despite surpassing her own best score. 

"I hoped it would be better (than she scored) today. I shot 328 in the first shot. But next time I hit 309. That's why I went further behind," she said.

Rakib Nawaz Ahmed had the best score among Bangladeshi archers in the men's compound event. He stood 9th among 34 competitors by scoring 700. Mohammad Ashiquzzamm scored 699 and stood 11th. 

